Chris Fleming reportedly will interview for the Knicks vacant head coaching job Thursday.

The Knicks have been conducting interviews for weeks now. It is believed they are attempting to complete initial talks and some follow-ups with coaches who are headed into the Orlando bubble for the restart of the NBA season. Now, they also are moving on to others among the 11 candidates who are free right now.

That includes Fleming, currently lead assistant coach for the Chicago Bulls, who will speak via video call with Knicks executives Thursday. His interview was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

Among the coaches with prior head coaching experience only one — Jason Kidd — is currently headed to Orlando. Kidd is an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers. Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson, Mike Brown and Knicks interim coach Mike Miller are all without a job or finished for the season (Brown is an assistant with the Golden State Warriors).

Other than Fleming, all of the assistant coaches on the Knicks list are headed into the bubble including San Antonio’s Will Hardy, Philadelphia’s Ime Udoka, Orlando’s Pat Delaney and Dallas’ Jamahl Mosley.

Fleming grew up in New Jersey and played high school ball at Lacey Township High School, then went on to the University of Richmond before playing professionally in Germany. He then served as assistant coach for the same club he played for, QTSV, before being promoted to head coach. He moved on to another German squad, but got his first NBA job, working with the San Antonio Spurs summer league squad in 2014. A year later he joined the staff of the Denver Nugget and then moved to the Brooklyn Nets before being hired last May by the Bulls.