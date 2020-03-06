Long before game time Friday night, Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul made his way up the ramp and onto the court at Madison Square Garden still in street clothes. Then he made a beeline for midcourt, near the scorer’s table, where Leon Rose was waiting.

The two hugged, which was either a nod to their long relationship when Rose served as Paul’s agent before becoming Knicks team president, or a confirmation of a rumored reunion of a different kind.

A day earlier, SiriusXM NBA Network’s Frank Isola tweeted that the Knicks had been, according to NBA sources, gathering intel on Paul and could make a run at him in the summer. Paul shrugged off the rumors as he walked into the arena, saying, “They’re trying to take some of the attention from that Spike Lee stuff.”

Still, he did little to quiet the rumors when he went out and hugged Rose. When reporters jokingly asked him to repeat the hug so that photos could be taken, Paul, the head of the NBA Players Association, said, “I don’t want to get in trouble.”

The All-Star point guard was available in the summer when the Rockets decided to break up the pairing of Paul and James Harden. The Thunder went all in, dealing Russell Westbrook in return for Paul, two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps.

It still seemed like a risk for a team forced into rebuild-mode when Paul George demanded a trade, particularly with Paul seemingly on the decline at age 34 and saddled with a massive contract which will pay him $38.5 million this season, $41.4 million next season, plus a player option for $44 million in 2021-22. But Paul has taken to his role of serving as leader for the young OKC squad, which entered Friday with a 38-24 record, good for sixth place in the Western Conference.

Even when the Thunder swung the deal they were searching for a third team to jump in, hoping to facilitate a landing spot for Paul with a playoff contender. But the Knicks, who were focused on salary-cap flexibility, passed on the thought of an onerous contract before the free-agent class available next summer, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So what would the Knicks want with Paul now? They began Friday with a 19-43 record, and team president Steve Mills, who put this team together, is out, as is former coach David Fizdale. And Paul has played like the elite player he was rather than as an aging point guard. Perhaps most important, the Knicks still are searching for a point guard in a league dominated by scoring point guards. The Knicks have Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr., none of whom have excelled, while the Thunder sometimes play three at one time.

“I think it’s how teams are built and how you’re going to play and all those kind of things,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “I think a lot of times when you get into it you have to adjust to what your personnel is some. And obviously that’s what they’re doing. They haven’t played like that I think in the past as much as they are now. I think just as they get into the course of it they had success with it and they’ve taken off with it.”