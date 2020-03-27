Knicks' Randle, Portis donating to City Harvest

They are idled from basketball, but Knicks teammates Julius Randle and Bobby Portis partnered up with HelloFresh to donate $180,000 worth of meals to City Harvest, New York City’s private response to hunger and largest food rescue organization, to help feed New Yorkers who are struggling amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Randle and Portis are each donating $50,000 to support City Harvest’s operations, which will altogether feed more than 370,000 New Yorkers in need.

While they are not native New Yorkers, Randle and Portis spent their first seasons in New York this year and wanted to help.

“On behalf of my wife Kendra and I, we are absolutely heartbroken to see the impact COVID-19 is having around the world. We encourage you all to be safe and listen to the guidelines given by our health officials.” Randle said in a statement. “Today, my family and I and my teammate Bobby Portis are teaming up with HelloFresh to support City Harvest with feeding more than 370,000 fellow New Yorkers.”

“We are at an unbelievable time in our history. Necessities such as food have become unavailable to a lot of people around our country and the world.” Portis said. “I am fortunate enough to be in a position to support where I can. Julius and I take pride in being able to support our city during this time.”

In his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Dennis Smith Jr. will be purchasing food vouchers for 575 first responders at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He’s also purchasing 32 computers for students at a local school in Fayetteville to have the ability to learn remotely while their schools are closed.