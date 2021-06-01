If Tom Thibodeau needed a bit of inspiration for his struggling Knicks team, Atlanta center Clint Capela was happy to provide it -- a parting shot delivered before what the Hawks hope is the final knockout blow.

Atlanta will come to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday with a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series trying to finish off the Knicks. And while the Hawks expect to get the Knicks' best effort, Capela said the physical play of the Knicks has not been enough so far -- and it won’t be now.

"They’re trying to play tough, push our guys around, talk …" Capela said. "But we can do that, too. We show them as soon as we came back here, We can push guys around, too, we can talk as well, so what you going to do about it? And we can get a win with it. So what you going to do about it?

"Oh, Game 4 you’re coming back again? Well, it’s going to happen again. Win the game. We talked and pushed you around, so what are you going to do about it? So that’s what happened. We can do it, too. We can be physical, but we can win games as well. Now we’re coming to your home to win this game again, to send you on vacation."

The play has been physical throughout the series, but late in Game 4 in Atlanta, with the outcome no longer in doubt, tempers flared. The Knicks felt that Danilo Gallinari delivered a cheap shot to Reggie Bullock, coming behind him with a blow to his back. Bullock tried to make a run toward the Atlanta bench as the teams headed to a timeout. When play resumed, Julius Randle delivered a forearm shiver to Gallinari.

"Gallinari had a dirty play on Reggie," Randle said after the game. "As the leader of my team, I can’t let that happen. I wasn’t trying to hurt him. You’ve got a situation where, whatever it is, take a hard foul and just to let them know that we’re not accepting that [expletive] here."

But Capela said the Hawks were not impressed.

"There are two ways of being physical," Capela said. "There’s when you keep playing the right way. There’s physical when you’re trying to play dirty. This is two different games. We’re playing hard because we’re playing the right way and win games that way. When you play hard when it’s kind of your last solution, I don’t take that as a playing-hard team. So right now we’re going to focus on us and go out there and we know how the crowd is going to be. And it getting it done.

"[The Randle flagrant foul] says it all. You don’t have any more solution but playing that way. You think you’re playing hard doing fouls like that, this is not the game. If you can’t play hard the right way, this is not playing hard. Flagrant fouls, those are not in the game fouls. So you’re just trying to look physical but it’s not working. It’s kind of the last solution."