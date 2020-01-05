Knicks start out fast, then give way to Clippers

LOS ANGELES — It’s long been a thing for the crowd here, the fashionably late arriving L.A. crowds. Sunday, it was the Clippers players who also opted to show up after the start time.

For 12 minutes the Knicks were everything that they could have imagined, piling up 45 points and a 16-point lead in the first quarter. And then reality set in.

The Clippers came — late — saw and conquered as it took less than a quarter for them to wipe out all the good the Knicks accomplished at the start. Without Kawhi Leonard, who was resting with knee maintenance, the Clippers took over after the opening quarter and then hung on as they sent the Knicks to their second straight loss on the four-game road trip, 135-132, at Staples Center.

Marcus Morris, playing against the team that has been rumored to be interested in trading for him, scored a career-high 38 points to lead the Knicks, including a jumper with 10.4 seconds remaining to make it a one possession game — after the Knicks had led by as many 16 and trailed by 15. But Lou Williams, who had 32 points off the bench, hit a pair from the line with 9.3 seconds to play. Montrezl Harrell added 34 points for the Clippers, who had three players with more than 30 points.

“That’s a championship team,” Morris said. “For us to come with that type of intensity, that game plan and to play as hard as we did, was good for us. We’re taking steps each and every game and I think guys will tell you that we’re getting better each game.”

The Knicks were playing without Elfrid Payton, who flew to Phoenix to play Friday after being home for the birth of his first child. He then flew back home rather than to Los Angeles with the team following the game and did not return for Sunday's game. Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said it is a day-to-day situation and he was uncertain if Payton would be back for Tuesday’s game against the Lakers.

That put Frank Ntilikina back in the starting lineup and with Dennis Smith Jr. still nursing an oblique strain, Kadeem Allen as the only other point guard on the roster. But the Clippers, fresh off a brutal performance Saturday afternoon against the Memphis Grizzlies, were without Leonard and dealing with issues of their own.

The Knicks took a huge early lead, hitting 76 percent (19 of 25) from the floor in the quarter with RJ Barrett (24 points) a perfect 4-for-4, including a three-point field goal. The 45 points matched a franchise record for most first-quarter points, matching the mark set March 11, 1978, against the Nets, and was the most in any quarter this season by the Knicks.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But the 45-29 first quarter was outdone by a 47-24 second period in favor of the Clippers (26-12). The frustration showed as the Knicks (10-26) were called for three technical fouls in the second quarter and four in the game.

“The biggest thing that comes to mind right now is I loved the effort. The fight, the scrap, to have to come back against obviously a high-level team,” Miller said. “ . . . it was one of the wilder games that I’ve been a part of, with a big first quarter, then it flips, it’s a big second quarter. And to come back and have a chance. The effort, the grit, that we showed to stay in the game and put ourselves in a position at the end to get a win, I’m really proud of this group.”

With 7:06 left and the Knicks down by 11, George, who had sat out Saturday’s game, fouled out with 32 points, giving the Knicks a glimmer of hope. The Knicks scored eight straight points to close the gap to 121-118 with 4:50 remaining and the Clippers called time to halt the bleeding.

Williams drove and fed Harrell for a dunk and after Barrett followed his own miss to cut the deficit to three again, JaMychel Green connected on a three-point field goal. Harrell then blew by Randle for a thunderous dunk and a 128-120 lead. Ntilikina hit a left-handed layup, drawing a foul, to cut the lead to 129-125, but he missed a free throw and Williams answered again with a long jumper.

But Morris struck again, hitting an off-balance three-pointer with 42.2 seconds to play. But the Clippers ran the clock down and Williams dropped in a teardrop along the baseline to push the margin to five with 18.5 seconds remaining.