Courtney Lee denies using inappropriate language that led to technical foul

Knicks guard Courtney Lee reacts after receiving a

Knicks guard Courtney Lee reacts after receiving a technical foul against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 17, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Brandon Dill

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
SALT LAKE CITY — Courtney Lee maintains he didn’t direct “inappropriate language” at Memphis’ Dillon Brooks Wednesday.

Referee Derrick Stafford said that’s what led to him calling a technical on Lee with 17.8 seconds left in the Knicks’ 105-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

“Nothing was said inappropriate,” Lee said Friday morning. “If something was said that’s inappropriate, I would tell y’all. I pride myself on being an honest guy. Nothing was said that was inappropriate and nothing was said that was loud enough for him to hear it.”

The teams were lining up for a jump ball with the Knicks down three. Brooks, a rookie, grabbed Lee’s arm, and the two exchanged words. Stafford said he warned the two to stop, and then hit Lee with a technical foul. Tyreke Evans hit the free throw that gave Memphis a four-point lead.

Lee contended it should have been a double-technical foul if anything, so no free throws. But Stafford said Lee used “inappropriate language toward the young man.”

The league said the technical on Lee was reviewed by NBA Operations, and it was the correct call.

“I have no comment for that then,” Lee said. “If that’s what they feel, that’s what it is. I have to roll with it.”

Lee said spoke NBA Security and the Players Association reached out to him and asked questions about what happened.

