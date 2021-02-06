TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks have been successful in battling COVID-19 pandemic

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the first

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the first quarter of the team's NBA game against the Nets on Jan. 13 at Madison Square Garden. Credit: AP/Brad Penner

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

While much of the NBA has struggled to navigate its way through the pandemic, losing players to positive tests for COVID-19 and even more to health and safety protocols and contact tracing issues, the Knicks have managed to make it through the first 24 games without having a player miss a game because of the virus.

That has allowed the team forge a semblance of stability as it learns to play together under coach Tom Thibodeau.

"We’re able to continue to work hard every day and learn each other more and more, and it’s not something you can take for granted," RJ Barrett said. "We’re very appreciative of it and hope it continues."

Offensive turn

Elfrid Payton followed up a 20-point effort Wednesday with 22 points Saturday. He has struggled with his outside shooting much of the season, but in these two games, he has aggressively gotten into the paint and done damage there.

"It’s huge and it’s one of his strengths," Thibodeau said. "I think his size is problematic and it puts pressure on the defense. And if you can force the defense to collapse, it’ll create easy scoring opportunities for us, whether it be his scoring or the shots they can get off of it. Also, it leads to second shots. So when he’s pushing the ball and getting into the paint, it creates havoc. And then he has the responsibility of making the proper rim read once he gets there, and he’s done that."

When Payton makes at least five field goals in a game, the Knicks are 9-2, according to MSG Networks.

Thibodeau high on Gibson

Nerlens Noel sat out with a sore left knee. Taj Gibson replaced him and earned praise from his coach.

"Nerlens out today and Taj steps right in and does a terrific job," Thibodeau said. "He’s a great teammate. He’s always ready, and when he’s not playing, he adds so much to practice. He keeps everyone united and working hard. So his contributions to the team, all those guys who are not playing much, we can’t overlook that. It’s a critical part of the team."

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Nets guard Kyrie Irving and forward Kevin Durant Nets lose Durant to COVID protocols, Kyrie to sprained finger
New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) goes Payton, Randle lead Knicks to win over Trail Blazers
Jalen Ray during the Hofstra men's basketball team's Ray scores career-high 30, but Hofstra falls to Drexel
St. John's Red Storm guard Posh Alexander controls Red-hot Red Storm extend winning streak to six games
Tim Terry is the director of pro personnel LI's Terry will just be doing a day trip to Super Bowl 
Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov is unable to make Isles goalie Varlamov plays in 500th NHL game
Didn’t find what you were looking for?