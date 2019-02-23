GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Damyean Dotson scored on his first five shots from three-point range during his 18-point first quarter Friday against Minnesota. But he scored just two more points over the final three quarters and the Knicks ended up falling in the Garden for the 18th time in a row.

They can tie the 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks’ all-time NBA record for consecutive home losses Sunday night when San Antonio comes to visit.

“You never want to have your name on that, but I’ve been on both sides of it,” coach David Fizdale said at practice Saturday inside the MSG Training Center. “So that’s not going to be the definition of me as a coach. That’s not going to be the definition of these guys as a player …

“I’ve been a part of a 27-game winning streak [as an assistant with Miami]. That’s the league. It’s going to torture you some days and it’s going to give you great rewards some days. For where our group is and where our team and organization is right now, the league is going to beat up on us a little bit until we get to the place where we fill out our roster the way we want.”

That’s for the summer. Right now, they’re experiencing a cold winter. The Knicks are 11-48, the worst in the Eastern Conference, including an overall 18-game slide that ended right before the All-Star break.

But they’ve been trying to develop several young guys amid the rubble of these losing efforts, and Dotson is one of them. The 6-6 shooting guard has flashed potential as an NBA sophomore, especially with that outside touch of his.

“I just think that shooting is such a difference maker in this league,” Fizdale said. “You’ve got a young guy like that, he can potentially become a great shooter. I think he’s a very good shooter. I think that has a lot of value. To have a guy that plays that hard with that kind of motor, you can see what it does for other teams.

“You’ve got the guys like [JJ] Redick and [Kyle] Korver and the people like that that can really fly without the ball and make shots; it adds a whole other dimension to the team.”

The Timberwolves eventually made adjustments in defending against Dotson and he missed eight of his last nine shots to finish 7-for-16, including 5-for-9 on three-pointers. But the 18 points marked the most in one quarter by a Knicks player this season.

“I felt like I had it going,” Dotson said. “I was in a zone.”

He arrived as a second-round pick out of Houston in 2017 and averaged 4.1 points and 10.8 minutes as a rookie, starting just two of his 44 games. He also played with Westchester in the G League, starting all 13 of his games and averaging 18.2 points.

This season, Dotson has been among the starting five in 17 of his 50 games for the Knicks, including seven of the last nine. He’s averaging 24.9 minutes and 9.5 points, including four games with at least 20. He’s shooting 42.2 percent overall and 37.4 on his threes.

“I’ve been in and out of the starting lineup, in and out of rotations,” Dotson said. “I’m just coming and working hard, being true to myself and just knowing I’ve invested time in myself and my team. Come practice hard, play hard. It’ll pay off eventually.”

Dotson hasn’t seen the payoff for the Knicks at home in a while. They haven’t won at MSG since Dec. 1. They're 4-24 in front of their home crowds.

“I don’t think one game we came into the Garden and stunk it up,” Dotson said. “It’s just one of those quarters that we lose maybe like eight points or so … We just can’t come up with it in the end. I don’t think our fans are mad at us. I think they see us competing and playing hard.”

Notes & quotes: Center DeAndre Jordan sprained his left ankle during practice. He’s listed as doubtful … Frank Ntilikina will miss his 12th straight game. It sounds like the second-year point guard still has a ways to go before returning from a sore groin. The Knicks had him re-evaluated. They said in their statement that Ntilikina “continues to improve and will progress his rehab, including running.”