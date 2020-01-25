It’s unlikely that Kyrie Irving will receive a warm reception at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. Not with him wearing a Nets jersey in his first game at MSG with his new team.

After all, many Knicks fans had hoped Irving and Kevin Durant would end up playing together in Manhattan rather than Brooklyn. But the Nets wound up signing both superstars in free agency.

“I think it’ll be crazy. It’s not like [Kyrie’s] going back to Boston, though,” Damyean Dotson said with a laugh after Saturday’s practice.

The Knicks and Nets are both struggling as they wrap up their season-series (2-1 Nets). Brooklyn (18-25) has lost five in a row, while New York (12-34) has dropped two straight and 10 of its last 12.

“We believe we can win that game,” Marcus Morris said on Friday. “I’m looking forward to that game, for the crowd to be hyped. Like two dogs fighting, trying to win.”

If Dotson can keep up his strong play, it will certainly help the Knicks’ cause.

With RJ Barrett still sidelined indefinitely because of a sprained right ankle, Dotson has stepped up, averaging 16.7 points while shooting 55 percent from three-point range in his last three games.

And how confident is Dotson in his three-point shot? “I guess as confident as you can be." he said. "As long as it’s going in, I’ll keep shooting it.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In Friday’s 118-112 loss to the defending champion Raptors, Dotson had a season-high 21 points while going 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. He did not get any opportunities in crunch-time, however, with Toronto face-guarding him, leaving him to play the role of decoy.

“Right now, [Dotson is] really effective in doing what he’s doing. He’s giving us a good lift,” said Knicks coach Mike Miller, who elected to play the reserve guard for 27 minutes against the Raptors.

“If your teammates believe in you and your coaches believe in you, you have no choice but to believe in yourself and play with confidence,” Dotson said. “You get open looks. Guys are looking for me and I've just got to keep letting it fly.”

The Knicks announced that Barrett, who has missed the last four games, continues to make progress. He transitioned from crutches to a walking boot and will be re-evaluated in one week.

“[RJ’s] studying the game. He’s talking about things that he’s seeing in the game,” Miller said of the 19-year-old rookie. “He’s at a point where he’s played a good number of NBA games and he has this valuable experience. And now he’s taking it in from a different perspective. He’s watching and seeing the game differently.

“But I know he wants to get out there and play again.”