LAS VEGAS — David Fizdale is confident the Knicks can draw marquee free agents in the coming years, and he couldn’t hide the relief of knowing the best one from this market is no longer in the Eastern Conference.

LeBron James heading to the Western Conference to play for the Lakers probably has most East teams, including rebuilding ones like the Knicks, feeling better about their future.

“Hal-le-lu-jah,” Fizdale said following the Knicks’ first summer league practice Tuesday. “Look, I’ll take it. That’s all I can say.”

Fizdale can’t say much about James or anything about the two free agents the Knicks reached agreements with — Mario Hezonja and Luke Kornet — until the moratorium ends on July 6. But Fizdale, entering his first season as Knicks coach, likes the path president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry has them on.

The Knicks are expected to be big spenders in free agency next summer when Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love and Kemba Walker could hit the market. Irving has been the player most often linked to the Knicks. Fizdale believes the Knicks will be able to “make some big moves” next summer.

“Scott and Steve have done an incredible job of lining it up so that we’re in a position next summer to make moves,” Fizdale said. “I just feel like with the relationships we’ve built and our approach to the game and our view of players and the way we view guys and the way we treat guys and the culture we want to build, I really think we’re going to find somebody who fits the bill.

“As we get our culture in place, [Kristaps Porzingis] gets healthy, we start moving into next summer, I really feel like we’ll have the bricks in place to make some big moves.”

The Knicks are confident they can open up the cap space to sign one max player, but their hope is to clear the decks to sign two. Fizdale, an assistant coach with the Heat when James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh won two NBA titles, said you need multiple stars to win.

The Warriors proved that, as their Super Team swept James’ Cavaliers in the Finals. Now they reportedly are adding DeMarcus Cousins to their team.

“One just won’t do it anymore,” Fizdale said. “We saw it with the greatest player in the world. It’s hard. And K-Love is no slouch. He’s a multi-All-Star player. So it’s just really tough. And now with what’s going on – which we can’t talk about – good grief. You got to have a couple of guys to get to that mountaintop, yeah.”

Fizdale continues to talk about how historic it would be for the Knicks to win a championship. They’ve captured just two in their history and have only won one playoff series in 18 years. But he believes New York City is the ultimate draw, and now it’s up to him and the front office to make the Knicks attractive.

“It’s the greatest city on earth,” Fizdale said. “Guys want to be in New York City. We got NBA players running around New York City right now looking for a place to play pickup. If we could just get the foundation in place, really build the structure and the culture in a way that people view it that it’s a good thing they’re doing out there.

“The rest of it I think is going to take care of itself.”