Report: Knicks fire coach David Fizdale

The Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale on Friday, according to an ESPN report.

Fizdale finishes his Knicks tenure with a 21-83 record, a .202 winning percentage.

Fizdale became the fifth coach to be let go since the Knicks last played a playoff game, absorbing the blame for the 4-18 record this season and the long history of failures for one of the NBA’s flagship franchises.

Fizdale ran Friday's practice with president Steve Mills, general manager Scott Perry and others in attendance.

“Oh man, we’re all disappointed in how the result turned out,” Fizdale said. “But like I said, we talk every day about this stuff. We talked about what we’re going to emphasize in practice. They know that I hit on the things that we’re weak in right now, that we’ve got to get better at. We’re just focused right now on trying to get Indy.”

The executives in attendance did not speak at Friday's practice. But Fizdale said the expectations for them have not changed from the early season belief that this team would be contending for a playoff berth.

“No, we go game by game,” Fizdale said. “Every game we’re just saying we’re trying to win each game and wherever that takes us to, that’s where it takes us to.

It was not even two years ago that Knicks president Steve Mills read his scripted words on the hiring of Fizdale, explaining all of the attributes that had convinced him that this was the partner he needed to turn around the Knicks' fortunes.

“When we made the decision David was the person for us we looked at a lot of things. We looked at some of his basketball traits, his basketball integrity,” Mills said on May 8, 2018. “We looked at his commitment to development. We looked at his personal integrity and we looked at his ability to communicate and lead and partner with us as we try to move this organization forward. It’s important for us to work as a team and to grow together and to make sure we’re in a position that we have someone here who has the right presence not only for the city, not only for our fans but more important, the presence to lead the group of players we have in our locker room. And we believe sincerely David is that person.”

In his first season in New York, Fizdale took on a season that was a lost cause -- carefully never called a tanking season, but one that was clearly that to any observer, the roster stocked with reclamation projects and an unloading of any player who could get between the franchise and the aspirations of chasing the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

While they didn’t land that, with the No. 3 pick and $70 million of salary cap space they could dream of a quick rebuild, using Fizdale’s most attractive trait -- the ability to serve as a recruiter -- to lure stars to Madison Square Garden. But the Knicks' struggles and sordid history of mishandling players left them without even landing a meeting with the top stars. But the pressure on Fizdale was raised when the Knicks turned to a Plan B, signing seven veterans of middling skills -- more talented than last year’s roster, but no No. 1 options and an ill-fitting assortment of power forwards and players with rare winning seasons on their resumes.

The goal was to improve the product on the floor and change the perception of the franchise. But after a 2-8 start to the season, Mills and Perry were pushed by MSG executive chairman James Dolan to address the media, starting the clock on Fizdale to either turn it around or move along.

“Obviously, Scott and I are not happy with where we are right now,” Mills said that night. “We think the team is not performing to the level that we anticipated or we expected to perform at and that’s something that we think we collectively have to do a better job of delivering the product on the floor that we said we would do at the start of this season. We still believe in our coaching staff. We believe in the plan Scott and I put together and the players that we assembled. But we also have to acknowledge that we haven’t played at the level we expected to play at.”

While Mills said he still believed in the coaching staff, it seemed like a kiss of death -- putting either the blame on the roster he and Perry put together on the coach, who could not coax victories out of the roster. The executives said that they would look at the season in 10-game segments and the next 10 games found the team 2-8 again, clinging to playing at least close in meetings with some contending teams as a sign of improvement.