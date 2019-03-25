David Fizdale consistently has insisted that he isn’t thinking about the upcoming summertime free agent pursuit and that he isn’t peeking at the top draft prospects on display in the NCAA Tournament. But it would be hard to blame him for seeking some sort of distraction.

What he has in his command right now is a Knicks roster that is stumbling to the finish line with eight games remaining and a good shot at the worst record in franchise history. But what he might not have — and why he might want to start thinking about the potential lottery picks — is the two most recent lottery picks.

All that is left for the Knicks coach is to try to coax a little more development out of the young players who are under contract beyond this season and the two most intriguing remain Frank Ntilikina, who was the 2017 lottery pick, and Kevin Knox, who was the No. 9 overall pick in 2018.

Knox, who Fizdale had praised for his growth through a difficult season just a day earlier, suffered a sprained right ankle Sunday. He sat out the second half, heading straight to the locker room when he was hurt late in the first half against the Clippers. Ntilikina had just returned to the lineup Friday after missing 24 straight games with a groin strain. He played 25 minutes Friday and then in just seven minutes Sunday he felt soreness again and was shut down.

“I know it got really sore on him in the last time he went out there,” Fizdale said of Ntilikina after the game. “So we’re just going to wait to hear from the doctors here. We just wanted to be cautious because that’s such a delicate injury that we don’t want to push it to a point where it can get worse. So we’ll find out.”

With a 14-60 record the Knicks should be using these final games to provide opportunities for the young players under contract, as much for the fans who look for some sign of optimism. And the players could use a highlight to wipe out some memories of this lost season.

Instead the Knicks, if they are without the two lottery picks, are left with games like Sunday when they lost their fourth straight and 12th in the last 13 games. Emmanuel Mudiay, a long shot to return after this season, was the Knicks' leading scorer with 26 points, taking a team-high 19 shots in 35 minutes.

And the rookie who the team has is calling a success story, second-round pick Mitchell Robinson, played just 13 minutes Sunday while Fizdale kept DeAndre Jordan on the floor for 34 minutes against his former team, the Clippers.

“Two reasons. He was playing really well and that’s his old team,” Fizdale said. “And all of our guys understand that. If you’re playing and you’re battling against you’re old squad, you’re going to play. It’s like [Mudiay] against Denver. Out of respect, I wanted to give him that opportunity to do that. but he was making it easy for me. He was everywhere. Blocking shots, he was on that rim, he was making post moves. He was doing a little bit of everything.

“You’re around this thing long enough, you know guys when they see their old squad, they’ve put some time and some years in, they want to go at them. I know where that’s at. And he made it easy on me. He went out and he played his butt off.”