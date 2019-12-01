TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks battle but fall to Celtics after allowing fourth-quarter run

Julius Randle of the Knicks is guarded closely

Julius Randle of the Knicks is guarded closely by Marcus Smart of the Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Credit: Errol Anderson

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Ten games into the season, Knicks coach David Fizdale was unofficially put on notice when the team’s top two executives held a press conference to say how unhappy they were with the team’s 2-8 start.

Ten games since Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry voiced their displeasure, Fizdale’s team nearly managed to produce the type of win against the Boston Celtics that would have made his bosses very happy.

Unfortunately, the operative word here is "nearly." Because after playing as well as they have all season for three and a half quarters, the Knicks were defeated 113-104 by the Boston Celtics after giving up a late 12-0 run.

The loss was sixth straight for the Knicks, who have a 4-16 record overall.

The Celtics (14-5) entered the game tied with Miami for the third-best record in the Eastern Conference, but had struggled as of late. Heading into Sunday’s game, they had lost four of their last seven games, including a 103-101 loss to the Nets on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points, while Jaylen Brown added 28.

The Knicks, who were playing without leading scorer Marcus Morris, were led by Julius Randle’s 26 points. RJ Barrett scored 16 points and Dennis Smith Jr. scored 17.

“We haven’t figured out how to close it out. For whatever reason we tightened up,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said.

