The Knicks have picked the person they believe is the right man to lead them through their rebuild. David Fizdale will be the Knicks’ next coach.

The two sides have reached an agreement in principle, a league source confirmed Thursday. ESPN reported Fizdale will sign a four-year deal.

He will become the first coaching hire of the Steve Mills-Scott Perry regime, ending an extensive search that featured 11 known interviews. An official announcement and news conference introducing Fizdale as the Knicks coach is expected next week.

Fizdale, 43, spent a little more than a season coaching the Memphis Grizzlies. Before that he was an assistant coach the with Miami Heat and won two NBA championships while building strong relationships with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

But it was a rift between Fizdale and Grizzlies star player Marc Gasol that led to his dismissal 19 games into this past season. Fizdale guided the Grizzlies to the playoffs last season, and was 50-51 overall with Memphis.

Mills, the Knicks president, and Perry, the general manager, must not be concerned about Fizdale connecting with Kristaps Porzingis. They may also hope Fizdale will be able to help them lure James to the Knicks. James can be a free agent this summer.

When the Knicks’ two lead executives announced the firing of Jeff Hornacek last month, they said they were looking for a coach with strong defensive principles who can relate to today’s players, develop them and will hold them accountable. It sounded as if they wanted a young coach who could grow with the franchise.

Fizdale fits that. Since he doesn’t have vast head coaching experience, it’s possible that former Knicks coach Mike Woodson will return to the team as an associate head coach. Fizdale worked four years as an assistant under Woodson when he was the head coach of the Hawks.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wade gave Fizdale a ringing endorsement when the Heat visited the Garden at the end of the season, and said he was very hands-on in developing players.

“He’s a phenomenal coach,” Wade said. “One thing he’s going to bring to a team is his work ethic. He has a great offensive mind, but he has defensive principles with the Miami Heat [that] Pat Riley has instilled in every coach that’s come here.

“He’s a good manager of personalities as well. The sky’s the limit for whatever organization is going to get him and give him an opportunity to really put his fingerprints on an opportunity for a long time.”

The Knicks are coming off a 29-53 season, and have not qualified for the playoffs for five straight years. Barring fantastic luck in the NBA Draft Lottery, some unexpected big moves in the offseason, and Porzingis returning far sooner from a torn ACL than anyone imagined, the Knicks’ streak of missing the playoffs could extend to six years.

They are a young team that has declared it’s building around Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Frank Ntilikina. They’ll add a top 10 pick this year to their rebuilding efforts.

But Mills and Perry talked about being patient and building something sustainable. Part of that is having continuity, something this team has lacked.

Fizdale is the Knicks’ 11th head coach or interim head coach in the past 16 years. He’s the sixth since the start of the 2011-12 season. Over the past 17 seasons, the Knicks have had a winning record three times and won just one playoff series.

Mills and Perry are aware of the history and are hoping they can begin to provide some stability for a franchise that sorely needs it.

They started their coaching search a few days after the regular season ended, and met with 11 known candidates in Europe, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and New York. There might have been other stops along the way in their search for Hornacek’s replacement.

The Knicks also met with Jerry Stackhouse, Mark Jackson, Kenny Smith, Mike Budenholzer, Jay Larranaga, David Blatt, James Borrego, Juwan Howard, Mike Brown and Woodson. Mills and Perry flew to Europe to sit down with Blatt.

Mills and Perry interviewed candidates who have been a part of winning systems and teams. Brown is an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, Larranaga with the Boston Celtics, Borrego with the San Antonio Spurs and Howard with the Heat. Budenholzer served 17 years as an assistant under Spurs coach Gregg Popovich — and won four NBA championships — before a successful run as Hawks coach. Jackson coached the Warriors to the playoffs twice in three years. Blatt is a top European coach who reached the NBA Finals in his first season in Cleveland. Stackhouse is part of the Raptors’ system, and guided their G League team to the championship round the past two seasons.

Fizdale, Stackhouse and Jackson were two of the first three people the Knicks interviewed.

Blatt, who played with Mills at Princeton, and Budenholzer were the most accomplished coaches. Budenholzer, the 2014-15 NBA Coach of the Year, became a surprise candidate, after he and the Hawks decided to mutually part ways. He had two years and roughly $14 million remaining on his contract.

But the Knicks believed Fizdale was the best man for this job.