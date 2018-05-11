TODAY'S PAPER
David Fizdale considering Keith Smart, Nick Van Exel for coaching staff, sources say

The trio worked together last season in Memphis before Fizdale was fired in November.

Knicks head coach David Fizdale answers questions from the media during a press conference at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
David Fizdale has begun working on his coaching staff.

The Knicks have requested and were granted permission by the Grizzlies to speak to Memphis assistant Keith Smart, according to a league source. Smart is expected to join Fizdale’s staff, the source said.

Fizdale and Smart were both assistants in Miami. When Fizdale left the Heat to coach the Grizzlies in 2016, Smart joined him as an assistant.

Nick Van Exel, who also was brought to Memphis by Fizdale last season, could be on the Knicks’ bench as well.

Smart, best known for hitting the NCAA championship winning shot for Indiana against Syracuse in 1987, has coached in the NBA for 17 years. His career record as a head coach is 93-170 with Cleveland, Golden State and Sacramento.

Fizdale was fired by Memphis in November. Smart and Van Exel finished the season with the Grizzlies, working for J.B. Bickerstaff.

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

