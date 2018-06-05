TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks add Keith Smart, Pat Sullivan, Royal Ivey to David Fizdale’s coaching staff, source says

David Fizdale is introduced as the Knicks new

David Fizdale is introduced as the Knicks new head coach during a press conference at Madison Square Garden on May 8. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
David Fizdale’s coaching staff with the Knicks is taking shape.

Keith Smart will join Fizdale’s staff as an assistant coach, a league source said. Smart, a former head coach for Golden State and Sacramento, worked with Fizdale in Miami and Memphis.

Former Clippers assistant and New Jersey native Pat Sullivan also will be on the Knicks’ bench, the league source confirmed. Sullivan also has worked as an assistant with the Nets, Pistons and Wizards. New York native Royal Ivey, who was an assistant in Oklahoma City, also will be on Fizdale’s staff, the league source confirmed.

ESPN.com first reported that Sullivan agreed to join the Knicks.

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

