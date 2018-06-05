David Fizdale’s coaching staff with the Knicks is taking shape.

Keith Smart will join Fizdale’s staff as an assistant coach, a league source said. Smart, a former head coach for Golden State and Sacramento, worked with Fizdale in Miami and Memphis.

Former Clippers assistant and New Jersey native Pat Sullivan also will be on the Knicks’ bench, the league source confirmed. Sullivan also has worked as an assistant with the Nets, Pistons and Wizards. New York native Royal Ivey, who was an assistant in Oklahoma City, also will be on Fizdale’s staff, the league source confirmed.

ESPN.com first reported that Sullivan agreed to join the Knicks.