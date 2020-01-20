CLEVELAND — David Fizdale has been silent since his departure from the Knicks — a consequence of his contract settlement when he left. But he appeared on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Monday and expressed no regrets — and a belief that better days are ahead for the Knicks.

“I don’t live in regret. I learn from mistakes and I move forward,” Fizdale said. “For me personally, the toughest part was that I didn’t fulfill what I went there to do. I wanted to give the fans a relative team, a winner. The fan base was so awesome and so passionate about the team. The fact that I couldn’t get over the hump to where I wanted to get it to; that part is a tough pill to swallow. But I’m really rooting for them . . . Obviously, we all know that when the Knicks are good, the league is good. I’m cheering for those guys.

“I think that they have really good young talent and those young guys are going to keep getting better. They have to continue to draft well because they have a lot of draft picks over the next few years. Then with the veterans that they did sign, they have to figure out which guys they want to retain and which guys they want to move on from. But they do have a lot of cap space there and they will have an opportunity to get back in the free-agency market this summer.

“So I really think they’re in a good position. I know a lot of people don’t and a lot of people are down on them. But I actually think that they’re in a good position to make some good things happen for the organization.”

Coming soon?

Dennis Smith Jr. worked out on the court before the game and will be reevaluated this week, with a possible return to action later this week.

“I believe he’s going to be evaluated in the next couple of days to see where he’s at,” interim coach Mike Miller said of Smith, who has not played since Dec. 23 because of an oblique injury. “We’ll have a pretty good idea then. That was our target, this week he will be evaluated and see is he ready or how close is he at that point.”

Paying tribute to Stern

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Knicks will not practice Tuesday so that the entire team can attend the memorial at Radio City Music Hall for former NBA commissioner David Stern.

“We’re going to go to the memorial service for David Stern,” Miller said. “Happy to be a part of it and go to it and pay tribute to everything he’s done in his life. We’re all going.’’