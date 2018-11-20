The Knicks' decision to put the trio of rookies into the starting lineup lasted just two games before David Fizdale opted to slow the learning curve and put them all on the bench to start Tuesday night’s game.

The five-game losing streak the Knicks brought into Madison Square Garden was a part of the decision. Fizdale also pointed to the struggles that starting had caused for the rookies, whether it was scoring for lottery pick Kevin Knox and Allonzo Trier or early foul trouble for Mitchell Robinson.

So Fizdale, who repeated Monday that the focus is on development rather than wins and losses, said both can be accomplished.

“That’s exactly what it’s about,” he said. “We have to learn that. We have to see that. That’s what all of this has been. Who can do what? Who can handle what? What’s the best scenario for him to grow? So if I never threw him out there, how would I know? And I don’t like looking back saying I should have done this, I should have done that. So I really felt like it was worth it. And now we know and we just set it up this way now.”

Robinson had been in the starting lineup since the sixth game of the season, but Sunday in Orlando he did not start the second half after the Knicks surrendered 67 first-half points. The change didn’t do much as they gave up 64 in the second half.

“I just see that when I play him as a starter he gets foul trouble early, two quick fouls,” Fizdale said. “I have to take him out then. If he gets his third, I’ll have to sit him out the whole half four minutes into the game. That’s not going to help him grow.’’

Rookie help

Trier teamed up with Win, the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for New York City’s homeless women and children, to unveil limited edition “Bui1t 4 This” apparel. A portion of the proceeds from the shirts and sweatshirts, which are available at https://represent.com/allonzo for a two-week period ending Dec. 4 or when they sell out, will benefit the charity.