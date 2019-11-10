Knicks executives Steve Mills and Scott Perry rarely speak and they, like all of their predecessors never do it on a spur of the moment, impromptu news after an ugly loss when tempers are escalated. But after the Knicks humiliating 108-87 loss at Madison Square Garden Sunday night when the door to the conference room opened it was Mills and Perry who stepped to the microphone.

While the two spoke about their need to address the media and the fans in the wake of an underachieving 2-8 start to the season, Mills admitted that Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan had spoken to them during the game — all three were conspicuously absent from their seats for much of the second half. After an offseason spending spree that hardly fulfilled the sort of promise of stars that Dolan expected it is clear that no one is happy at the Garden right now.

“I mean, Jim still believes in the plan we put together,” Mills said. “But he’s passionate as we are about this. He would want us to have better results on the floor as well. But I think Jim is a fan and believes in what we’re doing. But he has the same kind of expectations that we have. This is really about how we feel about what we should be doing, what we should be delivering as a group. We all take responsibility for that.”

The Knicks remade the team and other than a rare effort like Friday’s win in Dallas that seems like an anomaly when measured against the other performance, it has been a massive letdown. This team that is stocked with veterans and was constructed with a goal of improving drastically on last season’s 17-65 record and they have trailed by at least 18 points in all four of their home games — and on this night trailed by as many as 30 to the Cavs.

"Obviously, Scott and I are not happy with where we are right now,” Mills said. “We think the team is not performing to the level that we anticipated or we expected to perform at and that’s something that we think we collectively have to do a better job of delivering the product on the floor that we said we would do at the start of this season. We still believe in our coaching staff. We believe in the plan Scott and I put together and the players that we assembled. But we also have to acknowledge that we haven’t played at the level we expected to play at. We haven’t played.”

“They’re [expletive] right,” Marcus Morris said. “Who likes losing? There’s always a sense of urgency when you’re losing. Who likes losing? They’re right – we need to win. We got great players, we got great chemistry, we got great guys on this team. We got win guys. If I was the front office I’d be upset, too. We need to win. Our coach is doing a good job. We just got to do better. They’re not the ones giving up 20-point leads in the first half. That’s us. That’s all on us. We have to own it and we have to be better.”

Knicks coach David Fizdale took the blame on his shoulders — which he should be cautious of stating too loudly since blame trickles down fast and furious at the Garden and all he would have to do is check out the tenures of the coaches that have preceded him to know the job is a tenuous one.

“We’re always in communication with each other,” Fizdale said. “And none of us are happy with it. But ultimately, that falls on me as the head coach. I have to figure out a way to build some consistency with this team throughout whatever the built-in excuses may be.”

If 10 games seems early to make drastic changes, Perry didn’t point to 82 as the measuring stick either.

“We’ve been below the line to this point,” he said. “But hopefully this next stretch of 10 games we’ll get above that line and have more consistent results.”

Fizdale tried to defuse some of the panic, noting, “A good friend of mine told me to never overreact to overreactors. We’re two games from the eighth seed. The team that’s in the eighth seed right now has four wins. So it’s not that like, oh my god, everybody’s acting like the world is coming to an end. It’s not. We just have to find our consistency in our games so we can start playing better basketball.”