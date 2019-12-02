MILWAUKEE — It was little more than a year ago that David Fizdale and Mike Budenholzer were making the rounds, interviewing for vacant NBA coaching jobs, including both taking turns in New York.

You might think that Fizdale would hold a little envy or animosity toward Budenholzer because while he won out for the Knicks job in the summer of 2018, Budenholzer got the real prize, taking the Milwaukee Bucks job where he oversees the best team in the Eastern Conference and has at his disposal the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But the two coaches forged a friendship long before they ever thought of competing for the multi-million dollar contracts leading teams.

“That’s my man,” Fizdale said before the two teams met Monday night on divergent paths, the Bucks riding an 11-game win streak into the game while the Knicks were at the bottom of the standings and have not pieced together two straight wins all season. “Superstars Camp in Santa Barbara, me and Bud were two camp counselors. I think I was just graduating from high school and Bud was in his first year in college. We go way back. It’s pretty cool now to see us doing our thing. I’m really happy for him the situation that he’s in.”

Both of them had long careers as assistant coaches and got their opportunities in lesser spotlights -- Budenholzer with the Atlanta Hawks and Fizdale with the Memphis Grizzlies. But if Fizdale landed on the bigger stage, Budenholzer has taken charge of the better situation and earned NBA Coach of the Year honors last season.

“Bud is a great coach,” Fizdale said. “I knew Bud was going to be a great coach a long time ago, back when we were at Superstar camp and we were roommates, 19 or 20 year olds, how he saw the game, how he thought out the game, the fact that he went through the Spurs situation [as a long-time assistant to Gregg Popovich], being the coach that he was in Atlanta.

“He learns from everything that he goes through and he continues to build step by step from what he goes through. You’re talking about an elite guy and a very humble guy at the same time. Not surprised at all.”

Fizdale has been on a hot seat in New York with the team bringing a 4-16 record into Monday’s game. While last season was seen as a tanking season in New York, this time around the organization hoped to take a step forward by signing seven veteran free agents in the summer. But even that, paired with No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett, has not made a difference.

But Fizdale insists that he and Budenholzer held no animosity or anxiety when competing for the same jobs last year.

“No, we all laugh about it, because we know that it’s such a fluctuating thing,” Fizdale said. “I was even talking to him because I was getting interviewed by Atlanta -- tell me about Atlanta, what you went through, the ups and downs. We’ve all leaned on each other in different ways . . . We’ve always tried to bounce things off each other and learn from each other. He’s just one of those guys, such a high character guy, he’s always there to help me when I need it.”