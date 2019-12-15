DENVER — Shortly before David Fizdale coached his final game for the Knicks, Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone complimented him, praising him for how he was managing the team in a difficult position.

Now, facing the Knicks with Fizdale gone, Malone took the defense of the deposed coach.

“Well, they needed to make a change and they made the change they felt was appropriate,” said Malone, who was once an assistant with the Knicks, as was his father, long-time NBA coach Brendan Malone. “Obviously, there has been so much written and talked about since David has been fired. But, is David the fall guy? Does it start higher up with the front office and ownership? You know, I can’t answer those questions.

“I know Fiz is a good coach. I know he’s a good man and I know all the players in that locker room still believe in him. From what I hear, the day he got fired the players had a player-only meeting and talked about how they have to go out there and do a much better job. So, it doesn’t all fall on Fiz. I think the one thing I can say is I’m the son of a coach — we all know when you get into this business what it entails. When things don’t go right the first guy they’re going to look at is the head coach. Unfortunately, that’s what happened with Fiz. I feel he’ll wind up back on his feet because he’s a good coach and he’s very well respected.”

The Smith saga

Dennis Smith Jr. was healthy but took a DNP-coaches decision Friday in Sacramento.

“He’s healthy. He’s well,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “Everybody is available and ready to go tonight. So the strategy would be whatever we need. We’re kind of in that mode where their point guards are explosive. We’re going into it ready knowing we have confidence in three guys that we can play. We see that as an advantage. “

Kadeem returns

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kadeem Allen rejoined the Knicks as an insurance policy Sunday with Allonzo Trier sidelined while in concussion protocol and Wayne Ellington still out with a sore left achilles.