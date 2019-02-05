It takes a lot to make Knicks coach David Fizdale speechless, but when he was asked for his reaction to Kristaps Porzingis claim in his news conference in Dallas Monday that the plan was never for him to play this season, Fizdale went silent.

“I don’t have any comment on that,” Fizdale said.

Fizdale had worked hard to create a positive environment for Porzingis, traveling to Latvia with his wife in the summer and spending time with Porzingis and his family. But when Fizdale misspoke on how far Porzingis was in his rehab earlier this season, stating that Porzingis had yet to start sprinting, Porzingis went to Instagram and answered back with a video of him on a track and added a harsh reply.

Kanter's last days as Knick at Garden?

Late in the game a brief, “We want Kanter,” chant arose late in the game and Enes Kanter pumped his fist along with the fans from his seat at the end of the bench. And that might be the last action for him at Madison Square Garden as a member of the Knicks.

The Knicks are almost certain to part ways with Kanter shortly. He did not play again and, according to one NBA team executive, Kanter remains the most likely member of the Knicks to depart — but with little interest on the trade market teams expect the Knicks to negotiate a buyout after the deadline.

“Yeah, it could be the last one,” Kanter said. “I think I was happy because the crowd showed me enough love in this process. I was very happy about it definitely every game I was out. The crowd showed me enough love that I will look back and say I gave New York everything I have and that’s what the crowd showed every night.”

Kanter spoke with Knicks general manager Scott Perry shortly after he first was demoted from the starting lineup just before New Years, but he said he has left the negotiations to his agent, Mark Bartelstein, now and has not tried to speak with Knicks officials about his situations.

“No, we have not communicated yet,” Kanter said. “If nothing happens after the deadline I’ll just go in and sit down and talk to them and see what’s going on, because I mean I want both sides to be good. I don’t want to leave on bad terms, definitely, because this organization gave me so much. Definitely if I leave I want to leave on good terms with everybody.

“It’s part of the business. It’s definitely part of the business. You’re never going to know where your next home is going to be. Have to wait and see. We have two days left so we have to wait and see what happens. If nothing happens I’ll sit down and talk to Scott and Steve. I’ll sit down and talk to them with respect.”