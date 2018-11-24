MEMPHIS — Through his time as an assistant coach in Miami and other stops David Fizdale had developed a reputation as a players coach, forging lasting relationships with stars and scrubs, and in his first season as a head coach he seemed to cement that reputation when his news conference after a postseason loss went viral as he passionately defended his Memphis Grizzlies players against the referees with a declaration of, “Take that for data.”

And then just 19 games into his second season as a head coach it was all over and perhaps most surprising, it came burdened by troubles with the star player sending it all crumbling to the ground. On November 27, 2017, Fizdale was dismissed in the wake of a gaping rift between Marc Gasol and himself, a contest that the Grizzlies decided was no contest at all.

“It was a bad move,” one Grizzlies official said earlier this season of Fizdale’s fallout with Gasol. “He made a mistake and he won’t make it again.”

Fizdale admitted as much when he was handed another chance, taking over the Knicks coaching job this season. He confessed to pushing the veteran Grizzlies squad too hard and insisted he had learned lessons that he would apply to this new job. Now, he gets his first opportunity to show the progress as he returns to Memphis with the Knicks for a Sunday evening matchup.

“I haven’t even really had time to think about it, to be honest with you,” Fizdale said. “But I don’t want to put too much stock in that. I know people are going to make it a story but this is much more about my kids just continuing to take steps forward. I’ve got a lot of people still in Memphis that I really love and care about. And I root for them. Obviously not when we play them. But I don’t want it to be all about that. I want to keep on track with my guys and keep my guys growing.”

The 6-14 record doesn’t reflect well on his efforts in New York, but Fizdale has constantly pushed the idea that this season isn’t about wins and losses. The player development of the young team is the most important measuring stick for the Knicks and that has taken a backseat this week with the trio of rookies going back to the bench after two starts together as a group.

With the slightly more veteran cast being given a larger role the Knicks have won two straight games for the first time this season and played well in three straight against some of the best teams in the NBA. That provides a slight measure of respect for Fizdale as he returns to Memphis.

“That’s better. Yeah, I didn’t want to walk in there being just miserable,” Fizdale said. “But that doesn’t guarantee anything. You've got to go in there and compete.”

Fizdale would be only human to feel a twinge of regret at where the Grizzlies have ascended without him, tied for the top spot in the Western Conference with a 12-6 record, not to mention Gasol enjoying a prime season at 33 years old — stepping up his shooting percentage from inside and outside the arc and increasing his rebounding from last year.

But you won’t hear him mouth a disparaging word about Gasol, having explained earlier in his Knicks tenure that they had patched up their poor ending. And of the man who replaced him, J.B. Bickerstaff, he has only praise.

"J.B. Bickerstaff is an early Coach of the Year candidate to me, what he’s doing what those guys,” Fizdale said. “I really like the pieces they added to that team and obviously Marc and Mike [Conley] are leading the way with that group. It’ll be a tough game for us on the road. Hopefully a little bit of road success that we’re just having can carry over.”

“I’m a better player because of David, too,” Gasol told reporters Saturday. “I can say that 100 percent. Even though last year was really tough for everyone, I’m a better player this year than I was last year and a lot had to do with him. . . . Every coach you have, I think it adds tools to your toolbox. And they all bring different things to the table and you have to be humble enough and smart enough to learn from it. You might not see it right away, maybe it takes you a little bit of time. But I learned a lot from David and I’m thankful for that.”

If Fizdale won’t express any bitterness of how his time ended in Memphis, his current players will take up his cause. While the players have seen their roles juggled, most have expressed faith in what the coach has done for them.

“I don’t know if it means something to him, but it means something to me for him,” Emmanuel Mudiay said. “We definitely want to get the win for him. He’s our coach now. I know I’m going to take it somewhat personally for him.”

“I think a lot of people were kind of concerned why he got let go out there,” Trey Burke said. “This is the first time he’s going to be going up against his former team. So as players of course we want to go in there and get a win for him.”

Reports surfaced in the wake of his firing that his disrespect of Gasol’s accomplishments overseas created the tension, a feeling exacerbated by the struggles of the team was the cause of the departure. In his new job there is nothing more vital than Fizdale’s relationship with another European big man, Kristaps Porzingis.

In the summer after taking this job Fizdale flew to Latvia to forge a bond with his rehabilitating star. Gasol spoke with Porzingis during the summer and Saturday he expressed a belief that the lessons learned even in the painful split will serve Fizdale well.

“The only thing is you live, you learn and you move on and things don’t happen again,” Gasol said. “To me, that’s what’s important is we both learn from last season. We’re both better professionals, better people and that’s the most important thing. I think what happened or how it happened, it’s now irrelevant because the one thing you cannot change is the past. But you can change how you behave in the future and how you react to certain things.”