SACRAMENTO — The 2017 NBA Draft was point guard heavy and as the top players began to come off the board, Markelle Fultz the No. 1 overall pick followed by Lonzo Ball to the Lakers at No. 2 and then De'Aaron Fox to the Sacramento Kings at No. 5, Dennis Smith Jr. listened to the hype from the enthusiastic analysts.

The talk about Fox was speed and it has proven to be true. Fox, now in his second year, has displayed the celebrated end-to-end speed to help turn the Kings into a contender for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. But talking about Fox’s speed left out what Smith knew - he is faster.

“I am,” he said again Sunday afternoon.

He said that there is evidence somewhere on the internet, a head to head race between the two when they were still in high school. And while Smith acknowledged that Fox is very fast and there are a lot of other NBA players who can fly, listing John Wall and Russell Westbrook, he said that there is no debate about who is the fastest.

“We raced,” he said. “That was at a camp we were together at, CP3 Camp.”

If there is some debate among them about who is faster - Fox has claimed to be the fastest player in the NBA, there is no controversy about the mutual respect they hold for each other. Smith said the two first met in their freshman year of high school at a Nike camp in St. Louis.

“He’s a competitor, super fast,” Smith said. “He knows how to play the game. He’s a really good player. But it’s Knicks versus Kings, so hopefully we can get a win, get our first one of the road trip.”

The wins have been much easier for Fox to come by as the Kings entered Monday’s game with a 31-31 record, three games out of the final playoff berth in the West. Smith and the Knicks are chasing the worst record in the NBA - their 13-50 record after Sunday’s loss to the Clippers is just 1/2 game better than the Phoenix Suns, who they will face Wednesday to finish this trip.

Smith has gone through this before. The Dallas Mavericks, who drafted him at No. 9 (one spot after the Knicks took another point guard off the board, Frank Ntilikina) were 24-58 in his rookie season. When the team was struggling to find a way to get him to play alongside rookie Luka Doncic this season, he left the team for a period and then was dealt to the Knicks.

“I wouldn’t say it’s tough to stay focused because you know, I had to deal with this same situation last year in Dallas with everything that was going on,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t say it’s hard to stay focused. I think it’s easy for guys to get shortsighted in the grand scheme of things. Like I said, I dealt with this kind of situation last year. You can’t get lost in the process of everything. You’ve got to embrace it and still go out and do what you’re supposed to do and always look forward to making progress.”

While Smith has found a home in New York, claiming the starting job on his arrival, he didn’t arrive for this playing his best ball, having averaging just 11 points on 35.3 percent shooting over the last three games, including the one-sided loss to the Clippers Sunday. Fox is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 assists per game this season.