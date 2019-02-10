TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
32° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

DeAndre Jordan doesn't want to fast break from Knicks to playoff contender

The Knicks' recent trade acquisition is mentoring the younger players, especially rookie Mitchell Robinson.

Knicks center DeAndre Jordan reacts as Toronto Raptors

Knicks center DeAndre Jordan reacts as Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green passes by on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

When NBA teams, including the Knicks, began scraping high-priced veterans off of their rosters in the moments after the trade deadline it would not have been a surprise to see DeAndre Jordan’s name added to the list.

In the final year of his contract which pays him $22 million this season, the highly regarded big man with a resumé stocked with honors — rebounding titles, All-NBA and All-Defensive team spots and the highest effective field-goal percentage in NBA history — could have negotiated a parting and spent his final two months of the season with a playoff contender.

Instead, he stood at his locker, the place in the room usually afforded to stars, after Saturday’s loss to the Raptors at Madison Square Garden, leaning toward Dennis Smith Jr. to ask how many games — and losses — he had spent with the Knicks. But what he wasn’t doing was asking for a way out.

“I’m here,” Jordan said. “I got traded here and they wanted me to be here so I’m excited to play here and that’s what I’m focused on. I’m not focused on anything else right now.”

While he may not be, the Knicks do have one eye on the future. Maybe both eyes actually, working on developing the handful of young players on the roster who might stick around as the rebuild takes shape and also plotting on the best way to spend the salary-cap space of more than $70 million that was created with the trade that brought Jordan, Smith and Wes Matthews (who was waived) to New York.

Jordan can have a hand in that, too. He has a long friendship with Kevin Durant, so he was asked what he thought about Durant possibly coming to the Knicks.

“I hate Kevin Durant,” Jordan said straight-faced with just a trace of a smile. “Just don’t like him. Terrible guy.”

Reporters pushed on, asking if Durant could be a good fit in New York.

“I mean,” Jordan said, “He won two championships with the Warriors.”

Unlike Durant, who lashed out at reporters over the subject last week, when asked what he would tell a potential free agent about the Knicks, Jordan in mock sincerity said, “I like Cabernets more than I like Malbecs, so I also like Italian wine. So I probably have to go with those.”

If he wasn’t going to reveal more about his discussions with Durant than he did when his own free agency a few years back turned into an NBA battle of emojis, he was open about what he can do to help the Knicks right now. His task has been to not only perform on the floor, but to also impart some of his wisdom on Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson.

“Any time you can help a player out, especially a teammate, it’s great,” Jordan said. “I’m learning things from everybody else and I feel that’s the beauty of our league, to take things from players old and young and learning. You can never stop learning things about this game and I had a lot of veteran guys who taught me some things and it would be a disservice to them if I didn’t help out other guys.”

“If you go back through Mitchell’s last four games, there’s been a big jump in what he’s doing out there and how he’s doing it,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “I think tonight was his career high in points [15], three blocks, three fouls, which has been a big thing for us stressing to him. But again, I think DJ being here has already rubbed off on Mitchell. I thought DJ gave a great effort with the 18 rebounds, 10 points as well. Those two guys, not only are they helping each other but I think it’s going to help our overall team.”

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Devon Toews #25 of the Islanders celebrates his Isles go to 9-0-0 in 2nd games of back-to-backs
Former Rangers Mark Messier, Brian Leetch and Adam Why only one Cup? 1994 Rangers weren't built to last
Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman looks at first Yankees' bullpen has 5 arms that could close games
Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Brooklyn Nets Playoffs on Nets' minds with two key games before break
Robin Lehner and Johnny Boychuk of the Islanders Gross: How Trotz, Lou transformed Isles' defense
The Mets' Robinson Cano reacts during a press Lennon: Time to see if Yanks and Mets' moves pay off