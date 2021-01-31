TODAY'S PAPER
Dennis Smith Jr. granted permission by Knicks to play in G League bubble in Orlando

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) guards Knicks

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) guards Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Sunday marked the second anniversary of the day that the Knicks traded away Kristaps Porzingis. And on that anniversary Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau acknowledged that the player brought back in the deal, Dennis Smith Jr., was heading to the G League bubble in Orlando.

The little-used Smith will join the Westchester Knicks to try to get repetitions of game action while playing in just three games so far for the Knicks this season. Smith asked for the chance and was granted permission to play in the G League. He was not made available to the media Sunday.

"I think the G League is a very valuable tool," Thibodeau said. "I think you see it being used more and more by virtually every team in the league. It’s an opportunity, you can get obviously a lot out of practice, but I think playing time is important, also. So when we have those opportunities, we do want to utilize it. I think it will be great for him."

Smith was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks — one spot behind Frank Ntilikina, who also has seen little game action this season for the Knicks. He joined the Knicks in a deal that brought him to New York with the Mavericks' 2021 and 2023 first-round picks. Thibodeau admired that he chose to try to work on his game in the G League.

"I think it’s great," Thibodeau said. "His attitude has been very positive. He’s worked hard in practice. It’s a great tool. It’s an opportunity for him to play in games, which I think is very important also. I’m glad he’s approached it that way. I know he’s looking forward to it. I think it’s good for him and it’s good for us."

