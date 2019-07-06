TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Dennis Smith Jr. believes Knicks can make playoffs

New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. dribbles

New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

LAS VEGAS — Dennis Smith Jr. watched the free agent market play out without a star coming to the Knicks, then spent the day at the team’s practice Saturday watching the young players on the roster. And it was enough for him to make a bold proclamation.

“I think we can hit the playoffs,” Smith said. “Everybody does a lot of talking and things like that. I never really been one to feed into it on social media and things like that. But I think we have a really good team, and especially with the way I’ve been working this summer, I think I’m going to take my game to the next level and it’s going to put us in the playoffs.”

If Smith did feed into the social media scene he might see that he doesn’t have a lot of company in that assessment. But he believes that his improvement, retooling his shot after shooting just 28.9 percent from three-point range after joining the Knicks, will start things and he is a huge fan of Julius Randle.

Smith was at Knicks practice at a high school far off the Las Vegas Strip, sweating through a workout with assistant coach Royal Ivey. He returns to the Knicks this season with the experience of his three months with the team last year and a summer working with another assistant coach, Keith Smart. That is enough he believes to prove that he is ready to ascend to another level.

Asked if he felt this could be the season that he justifies being chosen ninth in the 2017 NBA Draft, he said, “Yeah. I think it is. I honestly felt like I was supposed to be 1. Probably like everybody else in the class. I feel like that this the perfect time to come out and prove why I feel that way.”

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York Mets left fielder Robinson Cano singles Cano's bat shows signs of waking
Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees pitches during the Yanks' Tanaka named to All-Star team
New York Yankees' Chad Green pitches against the D'Arnaud's homer in ninth gives Rays walk-off victory over Yankees
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks on Is Syndergaard part of future, or trading chip for rebuild?
Met closer Edwin Diaz faced five batters Friday Callaway hasn't pulled trigger on Diaz... yet
DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees Lennon: My first-half picks for MVP and more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search