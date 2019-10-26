Dennis Smith Jr. spent the summer working on his shot, rebuilding it with the intention of securing the starting point guard role for the Knicks. He had hoped to fulfill the potential that had him rated as top high school player before a knee injury derailed him.

But after struggling through preseason with a lower back strain and then shooting woes, the back is healthy but the shot is not. And Smith has found himself in the frustrating position of waiting for an opportunity that has rarely come.

Shooting 1-for-8 through the first two games of the season, he has averaged just seven and half minutes of action — not playing at all in the second half Friday in Brooklyn.

“I feel like I’m in a space right now, I look at everything as nothing happens to me, it happens for me,” Smith said. “That’s just how I’m moving.

“You can never simulate a game. But I put in extra work. I make sure I get work in every day. The way at everything right now is nothing happens to me. Everything happens for me. Everything’s already written.”

That sounds either cryptic or resigned, but Smith said he remains confident.

"That’s the only thing that I’m missing right now, continuing to know that the next one is going to fall,” he said. “That’s the only thing missing. Other than that everything is good.

“[I’m confident] because the tweaks I made weren’t anything major, not like that. I know that it works because I shot the ball really well this summer. I shot it well coming into training camp. I know it works. It’s just taking me time to get back to it.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“That’s the battle. That’s the battle,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “You’re trying to stay competitive in the game and at the same time you’re trying to give him enough time to fight his way into rhythm. But you know, ultimately I always pick trying to win over that right now. He’ll get there.”

No Enes return

Enes Kanter (sore knee) was inactive and did not make the trip back to New York with the Celtics.