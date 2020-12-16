Madison Square Garden was not a safe space for Knicks’ guard Dennis Smith Jr. last season, often subjected to the boos of the home crowd as he and the team struggled through another lost season.

But when the Knicks debuted the 2020-21 version of the team Wednesday night at home there were no fans allowed in, instead the arena was pumped full of recorded cheers and the boos left for the opposition, the Cleveland Cavaliers. It provided a respite for Smith as he attempts to resurrect his role with the team after last season’s struggles.

Last season, his first start-to-finish campaign with the Knicks after coming over from Dallas in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, he played in just 34 games - starting three - as he dealt with nagging injuries and was lost for a stretch when he returned home to North Carolina following the sudden passing of his stepmother.

His play on the court suffered as he struggled through the worst shooting season of his career (34.1 percent overall and 29.6 from three-point range) and his minutes plummeted to just 15.8 per game. Still a highlight-reel type of athlete, he never was able to grasp the intricacies of playing point guard.

This summer he spent time working with former NBA star Mahmoud Abul-Rauf on his shooting and spent time with the Knicks’ new coaching staff to try to master the task of leading a team on the floor. But the results in the first two preseason games have hardly been anything that would convert the fans to his side. He was 1-for-5 Sunday in the loss to the Detroit Pistons and was a -15 in his 16 minutes and 30 seconds of action. In the preseason opener he was 3-for-7 from the floor with four turnovers. His totals for the two games are an unremarkable 4-for-12 shooting, including 1-for-5 from beyond the arc, and five assists with five turnovers.

More than just the numbers though, he seemed panicky on the floor when Detroit pressured him and Knicks fell apart around him Sunday.

"When you’re the point guard you’re running the team, so the responsibility is to make sure everyone gets to the right spots," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game Sunday. "So when guys don’t do that you don’t have the outlets that are necessary to take advantage of what the defense is doing. It really wasn’t just Dennis. It was the rest of his teammates, also, so it’s all tied together.

"We have to understand how important that is when a player’s being trapped to get to the right spots so the outlets are easy to get the ball out of the trap. Usually, it’s the second pass out of the trap where the rotation can’t keep up with it. We’re just trying to get that ironed out. We haven’t had a lot of practices. We have to be able to take things from a ballroom and a shootaround and be able to apply them to the game. Hopefully, we can learn from this and get better."

Smith added, "I think the task of the point guard remains the same. "Put pressure on the ball, put pressure on the defense as much as I can. Keep setting guys up. It’s an adjustment. We’re a really young team. It’s going to be times when people aren’t sure where to be. And as a point guard you have to understand the playbook and orchestrate things."

Smith has worked overtime with associate head coach Johnny Bryant, who came over from Utah where he helped Donovan Mitchell, who was drafted four spots behind Smith in 2017, achieve All-Star status.

"He just got a wealth of knowledge, on both ends," Smith said. "He just understands the game so well and he studies it so much. It’s little things that he’ll show me and I’m just like, I can’t help but smile because I’ve never thought of it like that. I’m like a sponge. I listen to everything he’s saying and I try to put it into the game and be effective with what I’m learning. I’m appreciative, man, he’s always willing to give out game so I listen as much as I can."

Notes & quotes: Austin Rivers (groin) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) remained sidelined for a third straight game. Frank Ntilikina (sore left achilles) and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) were also held out with what Thibodeau called precautionary measures to allow him to see other players. Alec Burks was also out for personal reasons.

