PHOENIX — The door remained closed for a long time Wednesday night following the Knicks' latest loss before David Fizdale finally emerged. He spoke of the team mentally caving in, with effort being a problem during one game on this trip, and focus waning in the loss to the Suns, the end of the three-game road trip.

There was a player who was willing to take it on his shoulders and claim that it is his responsibility to make sure that he is ready each night and, more importantly, to make sure all of his teammates are playing with full effort. The odd thing is it is 21-year-old Dennis Smith Jr., who is not only a neophyte in the league, but has only been with the Knicks for just over a month.

“Yeah, I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t challenging,” Smith said. “But it is what it is. I’ve got to take the challenge head on. I’ve just got to deal with it. I can’t complain. It is what it is. I’ve got to be better with that.

“I’ve got to do a better job of making sure everybody stays up out there. I have no problem going out and competing. But something that Fiz is challenging me to do is to make sure that everybody else is trying to match the team’s intensity if not beat it. I’ve got to do a better job of making sure that everybody is on board with that. ... I’m a young guy like everybody else, but it’s just something that he’s challenged me to do. I’m making strides, but I can be better.”

For Smith, that means being a leader and imploring his teammates, some as young or younger than him, but also including veterans, to push aside where the Knicks are in the standings and play harder. His numbers looked fine in the boxscore Wednesday with 15 points and six assists, but he had been as much to blame as anyone on the team. He was just 2-for-8 shooting through the first three quarters as the Knicks saw the Suns begin to blow by them before padding his statistics late.

And his numbers have been good as his responsibilities have risen, averaging 14.9 points and 7.0 assists per game beginning with his final game with Dallas — a triple-double against the Knicks on Jan. 30 just before the Mavs and Knicks swung the trade. But even if the Knicks may portray the trade of Kristaps Porzingis as a move they had to make and point to the salary cap space the deal created as the end goal, Smith is the young piece in the deal who is at least seen as a possible starter down the road.

With that, he wants to be a leader, lessons he took earlier Wednesday from Jason Kidd, who spoke with him for a long time, telling him in the end to be sure to stay in touch.

“It’s humbling to hear that,” Smith said. “He’s one of the greatest point guards to play this game — regardless of position, one of the greatest minds to ever be involved with basketball. He sees that talent in me. He has a lot of pointers to help me unlock it. It’s about me listening. I’m a pretty good listener so whenever he’s speaking I’m all ears.”