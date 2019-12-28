WASHINGTON, D.C. — While the rest of his teammates went through the morning shootaround Saturday at Georgetown University in preparation to take on the Wizards, Dennis Smith Jr. casually put up some shots in sweatpants, resting a strained oblique and looking very little like a part of the team.

But he insisted that despite growing rumors and a reality of his situation, he isn’t trying to force his way out of New York.

While the Knicks have hardly hidden the intentions of the front office — signing seven free agents this summer and counting roster flexibility as the best hope for the group — their 8-24 record combined with a crowded roster also has the players interested in trade deals.

According to an SNY report earlier this week Smith is one of several Knicks player who is hoping for a trade to find a new place to play.

The most likely player to attract attention in the trade market is Marcus Morris, a talented veteran with an expiring contract who could provide shooting and scoring for a contending team. Smith, who has seen his role diminish, is believed to be seeking another fresh start, but he denied that he has expressed that to the team.

“It hasn’t been in my mind,” Smith said. “You know what I’m saying? My thing is to take care of what I got going on now. I’m with the New York Knicks, so I try to be the best version of me with this team. I like playing for the Knicks. So whatever I’ve got to do I’m going to take care of that.”

“Honestly right now these guys have been great,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “They come here and work every day. They put winning in front of everything else in terms of their personal approach of things. They’ve been great. They’ve been professional. We’ve seen improvements in areas, working to play at a consistent level every day. That’s our focus.

“I think the nature of the league right now with the trade deadline, everybody is speculating about everything. There’s no way to tell what is real and what is speculation.”

The season has certainly taken a turn that Smith could not have expected. He arrived ahead of the trade deadline last season as one of the key pieces in the deal that sent away Kristaps Porzingis and started 18 of the 21 games he played with the Knicks, averaging 14.7 points per game.

But utilizing some of the salary-cap space opened up in the trade the Knicks signed Elfrid Payton. Now, Payton has taken over as the starter at point guard after Frank Ntilikina had started 23 games. The two spearhead the Knicks defensive efforts and that has left Smith out of the rotation completely at times. The high expectations of the team -- and his own -- have faded.

“Yeah, that’s what anybody would have expected,” Smith said. “But it didn’t turn out like that. That’s out of my control. I can’t focus on that. I can’t do nothing about it.

“The way I look at it, of course, you come in and you want to play. I don’t know how much you’re supposed to like, feed into it. You want to see [Payton] do well. You want to do well yourself. That’s what it’s really about.”

His season has been marred by injuries and tragedy, beginning with a back injury in preseason and then leaving the team following the sudden passing of his stepmother. He has started just one game and is averaging just 5.2 points per game.

“The season, you know, just like life — there’s stuff that goes good, stuff that goes bad,” he said. “Whatever it is you can’t really dwell on it. You’ve just got to keep moving. That’s the only way things are going to get better, if I keep my focus positive and continue to work.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot. The Lord wouldn’t give me nothing I couldn’t bear so I’m going to be all right. I’ll deal with it. Like I said, I’ll keep my focus positive and continue to work. It’ll make sense in the end.”