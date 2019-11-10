Dennis Smith Jr. was back at Madison Square Garden, on familiar territory and with his teammates, a calming feeling after the sudden passing of his stepmother. But he still wasn’t ready to play after two weeks away from the team.

Smith flew to Dallas to meet the team, working out Friday morning and evening, but he returned to the hotel to watch the game that night. For Smith Jr., the decision to return to the team came when he felt ready and the return to the court will, too.

“Just being able to spend that time with family, I appreciate the staff and Fiz and my teammates,” Smith said before Sunday night’s game against the Cavaliers. “They supported me. They allowed me to spend that time and really take a step back and evaluate everything that’s going on. So I appreciate that.

“I’m excited to rejoin the team. It feels good being around the guys. We got a good win, a good road win, and look forward to getting another one tonight.”

He left the team on October 27 and he remained in North Carolina with his family until flying into Dallas Thursday afternoon.

“I don’t even know for real [if it was the right time],” Smith said. “But I mean Dallas wasn’t a bad place to return to the team. I got a lot of people I’m really close with there. So that kind of helped. I got to speak to them, I got there a day before the game. So I got to speak to a lot of people I knew, hang out with them. So that helped, too.”

He actually spent time with the family of Shavon Randle, a teenager who was kidnapped and murdered. He had befriended the family while playing for the Mavericks and he met with them Thursday, picking up the brother and sister of Randle and taking them to play at a facility for kids in Dallas. He then accompanied the kids to school Friday morning before joining his team at the morning shootaround.

“Just going in to see them, what they dealt with I really can’t relate to,” Smith said. "But I built a special relationship with them. So I just keep it up with them, I talk to them on the regular, they all got my number and call me whenever. They’re extended family too.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“So that kind of brightened my mood up seeing them. That was major for me . . . It helped me. Like I said, I like being around good people. I like being around good energy so that helped me out.”

Smith said he will keep working out and that will let him know when he’s ready to return to the active roster.

“I worked out every day,” he said. “But you just really can’t simulate a game, especially being 12 days out in the middle of the season, it’s kind of tough. I’m just basing it off my workouts, seeing how my workouts go and we’ll figure it out from there.”