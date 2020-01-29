Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr. will be forever linked as back-to-back picks in the 2017 NBA Draft and — for now — as teammates on the Knicks.

Ntilikina was picked eighth by the Knicks and Dallas took Smith next. But on Wednesday night at the Garden, Smith was the first point guard off the bench as the Knicks faced the Memphis Grizzlies.

That was a repeat of what happened on Tuesday in Charlotte, when Smith took Ntilikina’s No. 2 point guard spot and played well in 14:33 in the Knicks’ 97-92 defeat.

All this could be leading into a move by the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The Knicks acquired Smith from Dallas in the Kristaps Porzingis deal, and the former lottery pick has not yet proved to be anything more than a talented tease. But he’s still only 22, eight months older than Ntilikina.

On Tuesday, Smith scored seven points and had two assists. Ntilikina, who entered the game for the first time in the fourth quarter, scored three points in 3:05.

“We went into this two-game stretch looking — because of the times of games that we’re going to be in and who we’re playing against — that we may use all three point guards in these games,” interim coach Mike Miller said. “We felt like it was a good time to do that and let the game dictate how we use them.

“I thought [Smith] had a solid outing. Particularly the first turn. I thought he really did a good job touching the paint. That’s a big emphasis for us, particularly in transition of getting inside. He set up several shots off of his penetration, scored a couple, ran the team, was good defensively. Yeah. I thought he had a good, solid outing . . . Dennis has been good. He’s been professional. He’s been getting himself ready and I think he took advantage of his minutes [Tuesday] night.”