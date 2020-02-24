HOUSTON — With Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina both sidelined Monday, Dennis Smith Jr. got a chance in the starting lineup.

Smith had just two prior starts and had played at least 30 minutes just once this season. But the Knicks were not only without Payton (sore right ankle) and Ntilikina (sore groin), but also could not have Kadeem Allen, who is on a two-way contract, join them for the road trip after he suffered a concussion Sunday while playing for the Westchester Knicks.

And what were the Knicks expecting from Smith? “I think just coming out and playing within himself, doing what he does,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “He’s very talented. Just going out and playing his game, doing what he does, playing with his athleticism, his energy, engaging the team on both ends … He has to be the guy that sets our defense. We’ve seen him do that. Offensively, get us in our sets, be aggressive, do what he does.”

Smith was 1-for-6 shooting in 15 minutes and 56 seconds Friday in the Knicks first game back from the All-Star break, when Payton was out, but Ntilikina started.

Quick turnaround

Houston starters James Harden, Russell Westbrook and P.J. Tucker all attended the Kobe Bryant memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles Monday afternoon and then flew on a private jet back to Houston, arriving at the Toyota Center at 5:49 p.m., just over an hour before game time. Westbrook sat out with a sore thumb, but the other two played.

Wooten to undergo surgery

Kenny Wooten, who the Knicks signed to a two-way contract earlier this season, underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Miller said that he was unlikely to join the team anyway until the G League schedule is complete.

“The point we were at, the plan was to make sure he keeps getting the valuable experience he’s had,” Miller said. “Up to this point he’s really had a good year of development. He’s really coming on obviously, doing a lot of things. He’s taking advantage of all those minutes he’s getting. Important thing is he continues to grow at that pace.”