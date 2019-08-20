Bronx native Derrick Alston has been named head coach of the Westchester Knicks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Knicks, the team announced on Tuesday.

Alston had been an assistant coach with Westchester under Mike Miller, who was added to the Knicks' coaching staff as an assistant on Monday. Alston becomes the fourth head coach in Westchester Knicks history.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to become the new head coach of the Westchester Knicks and to continue the development of our young and talented players, both on and off the court.” Alston said in a statement. “I want to thank Steve Mills, Scott Perry, Craig Robinson and the entire Knicks organization for this opportunity and continued support. I’m eager to get started.”

Before joining the Knicks, Alston was a player development coach with the Houston Rockets for three seasons. He played four years at Duquesne and was selected 33rd overall in the 1994 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Alston played two seasons with the 76ers. He signed with the Atlanta Hawks prior to the 1996-97 season but played just two games with the Hawks before an overseas career that lasted 15 years.

“Derrick has been an integral part of this organization and what we are building in both New York and Westchester,” Craig Robinson, vice president of player development and Westchester Knicks general manager, said in a statement. “His appointment, after an extensive search, is a continuation of the development and success our players have enjoyed. Derrick has a unique vantage point and knows from experience the process of developing into an NBA player. His experience combined with his natural teaching ability and leadership skills make him the ideal coach to carry out the Westchester Knicks vision.”

Alston was born in the Bronx and graduated from Hoboken High School in Hoboken, New Jersey.