Knicks

Knicks' Derrick Rose to have minor ankle procedure

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose is seen

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose is seen during a timeout in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Newsday.com
Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his ankle on Friday, the Knicks announced.

No timetable has been set yet for his return. Rose has been sidelined since Dec. 16 with an ankle injury that he had surgery on six days later. Rose had practiced the past two days with the team.

The Knicks, in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, have 23 games left in the season and were hopeful Rose would be able to return for Friday night's game against the Heat.

"He did everything," coach Tom Thibodeau said on Thursday. "He was fine. We'll see where he is tomorrow. There’s a possibility [he will play]. We want to make sure he’s ready to go."

Not yet.

