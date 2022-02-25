Knicks' Derrick Rose to have minor ankle procedure

Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his ankle on Friday, the Knicks announced.

No timetable has been set yet for his return. Rose has been sidelined since Dec. 16 with an ankle injury that he had surgery on six days later. Rose had practiced the past two days with the team.

The Knicks, in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, have 23 games left in the season and were hopeful Rose would be able to return for Friday night's game against the Heat.

"He did everything," coach Tom Thibodeau said on Thursday. "He was fine. We'll see where he is tomorrow. There’s a possibility [he will play]. We want to make sure he’s ready to go."

Not yet.