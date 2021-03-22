Calling it like having the flu "times 10," Derrick Rose said Monday that he and several members of his family, including his children, had COVID-19.

Nearly three weeks after his first positive test, Rose was cleared Monday to play again as he was removed from the NBA’s health and safety protocols list. Rose has missed eight straight games. He is still working on regaining his strength and conditioning and it is unclear when he will be able to play in a game.

It was evident in his Zoom call with reporters that the experience impacted him both emotionally and physically.

"I never felt anything like that before," Rose said. "I've had the flu. It was nothing like the flu. You are drained of everything. It was like that times 10."

The Knick 32-year-old point guard first sat out of a March 2 game in San Antonio after an inconclusive test. The next day, after flying back with the team, he said he tested positive. After other members of his family tested positive, they were all put into quarantine at his home in New York.

"You know, it sucked, but I was with my family: my girl, my kids, her mom, all of us had it," Rose said. "So we were in the house for the course of 14 days, 10 or 14 days, taking the tests and of course, taking all the meds and everything. But I was with my family; that was the best thing about it. Like I said, it’s in the past and thank God I don’t have to worry about that anymore."

Rose said everyone in his family has recovered. He also said he does not know how he contracted the virus.

Rose said the experience has taught him to appreciate simple things.

"I couldn’t exercise. I couldn’t do anything but just be around my family and read," Rose said. "Just leaving the house, it’s something we take for granted. Just breathing. Just everything. I went through a lot in quarantine. I’m just thankful very thankful."

Before contracting the virus, Rose was averaging 12.5 points and 49 assists in 10 appearances and three starts with the Knicks. The team acquired him in a trade with Detroit on Feb. 8.

The Knicks went 7-3 with Rose in the lineup but have gone 3-5 while he has been out, falling to seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who previously coached Rose in both Chicago and Minnesota, did not give a date for Rose’s return. He said he understood how hard it has been on Rose.

"We know how serious it is, and we try to take every precaution," Thibodeau said. "I think it’s impacted everyone. Everyone knows someone who has had it. Your heart goes out to everyone who has had it or whose family member has had it."

Notes & quotes: Thibodeau did not say whether the Knicks had heard from the NBA after Julius Randle criticized officials for a foul call that led to Tobias Harris making two game-winning free throws to lift the 76ers over the Knicks in overtime Sunday." There were a number of things that happened in that game, so I’m not going to blame the officials for something. If you’re asking me did I agree with it? No I didn’t but that’s life, you move and get ready for the next game ."