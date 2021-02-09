As the Knicks went through the morning shootaround Tuesday preparing for the meeting with the Miami Heat Derrick Rose was just an observer, unable to participate while the team waited on Dennis Smith Jr.’s physical with Detroit to be completed. But Rose had already made an impact.

Rose arrived in Miami Monday night and sat down with Immanuel Quickley, easing any tension on how the veteran would impact the opportunities for the rookie.

"I got a chance to talk to him last night at dinner a little bit," Quickley said. "He just stressed to me — first of all he gave me his number, said anything I need just hit him. But he sat down with me a little bit, me and Obi [Toppin] actually, just told us he’s here to help us, he’s here to help us grow, and things like that. It’s good to get a chance to talk to him a little bit last night."

The 32-year-old Rose is the latest addition to the Knicks, joining the team in a trade that reunited him with coach Tom Thibodeau, whom he starred for in Chicago and then teamed with to resurrect his career in Minnesota.

He arrives with the Knicks walking a strange tightrope, clearly not good enough to be a serious title contender, but currently sitting among the playoff teams in the Eastern Conference. And that means a decision whether to push for a playoff berth with the help of a veteran like Rose, who may not be the player he once was but can still score at a productive level, or to give more minutes to a youth movement and continue on a slow rebuild.

Quickley has come off the bench for the Knicks behind Elfrid Payton in his rookie season but has seen his minutes grow as his play demanded it. He arrived in the league as a combo guard, having played off the ball during his two seasons at Kentucky.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I have no idea how it will work out," Quickley said. "I’ll let the coaches handle all that. But as far as me, I know I’m a versatile player. That’s something I stressed before the draft, that I can play on or off the ball. So just being able to be that type of player I can fit into any system, any way.

"I feel like he’s a versatile player as well, just watching him play. He can shoot it, get in the lane and create. And then on defense, I feel like we can both defend as well. So just being versatile players on and off the ball, I feel like it gives us an advantage."

For now, Quickley is intent on taking Rose up on his offers of help and just learning what he can from the former MVP.

"Anytime you can get a chance to pick someone’s brain who’s been through pretty much everything — playoffs, everything, as far as MVP, it’s always a good chance to learn from somebody who has experience," Quickley said. "That’s the best teacher as far as picking his brain through everything he’s known about the game. It's something I’m looking forward to.

" . . . We both played for the same coach [John Calipari] in college. So we shared some similar experiences there, playing for a tough-minded coach. And then we get coach Thibs rookie year [Rose actually didn’t play for Thibodeau until his third season]. So a lot of similarities. I get a chance to pick his brain, something I like to do is ask a lot of questions and take notes and feedback and all that stuff. So it should be good."

Ntilikina out Tuesday

The Knicks announced that Frank Ntilikina is out for Tuesday’s game because of health and safety protocols. According to a source Ntilikina did not test positive for COVID, but was subject to contact tracing after being within close proximity of someone with a positive test outside of the Knicks organization. This is the first instance of a Knicks player being held out due to the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.