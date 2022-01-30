GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Derrick Rose won't be back to help rescue the Knicks until after the All-Star break.

In his first interview since leaving the court at halftime on Dec. 16 in Houston with ankle pain, Rose said on Sunday he has been making progress since the surgery on Dec. 22 to remove a bone spur from his deltoid ligament.

"A little bit after All-Star," Rose said when asked the timetable for his return. "Taking my time still. It sucks right now. I have to get my mind right for this grind. I’ve been here numerous times. I’ll figure it out."

The Knicks' first game after the All-Star break is Feb. 26 against Miami at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks, who have lost six of their last seven, have nine more games before the break. That means they are going to need to find a way to right the ship — or at least keep it from sinking — without Rose.

Rose said the problems with his ankle started on Nov. 21 in Chicago when Ayo Dosunmu fell on him. A veteran of many injuries over the course of his career, Rose initially tried to play through the pain.

"Yeah, I was trying to get through," Rose said. "But when I was on the court and I was overthinking everything that’s when I knew I had to stop playing . . . I tried everything. Even after the games, taping my ankles because it was hurting so bad. Just tried every modality you could do and it was still hurting. That’s when I OK'd the surgery.

"I had to figure out what was going on. I had never felt that pain before. I was thinking with treatment and over time and being aware of it, the pain will go away. But it didn’t. It just kept getting worse so I had to figure it out."

Rose as a floor general along with the All-Star play of Julius Randle last season were the biggest reasons the Knicks made it back to the playoffs.

"It’s probably his veteran leadership," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said when asked what the team had missed most without Rose on the floor. "That and the way that second group played so well together. They complemented each other really well. Three ballhandlers interchangeable and you can take advantage of Obi Toppin’s athleticism and running the floor. He makes you play fast and he’s always giving the team pace."

Rose said he felt instant relief after the surgery and has been progressing since then. Though he has not practiced with the team, he was recently cleared to start jumping and is easing his way back.

"It’s a slow progress," Rose said. "I still have scar tissue. Whenever you reach that progression like that, within the next few weeks, I’m able to jump now. I’m out of my boot. I’m looking at that as exciting for me. Not having to sleep in a boot. It sucks but at the same time I was prepping myself for this grind.

"After I found out, I had to change my mindset to get right for it. It is my fifth, sixth rehab. I can’t complain about it. I just have to get it done."