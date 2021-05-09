Derrick Rose has lent a big assist to the cause since the Knicks acquired the point guard from the Pistons in February for an MSG sequel.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue didn’t sound surprised before Rose went out and delivered 25 points on 11-for-17 shooting and eight assists off the bench in the Knicks’ 106-100 win on Sunday at Staples Center.

"Just when he’s healthy, he still can play," Lue said.

Lue had Rose for 16 games with the Cavaliers in 2017-18. Rose started seven early on before missing more than two months with ankle trouble. He left the team for a bit to reportedly to ponder his future after being frustrated by a string of injuries. But he returned to play nine games before being traded to the Jazz, quickly getting waived and signing with the Timberwolves.

"When he was in Cleveland with us, the first seven games (he played), we were a really good team and he really played well for us, and then he got hurt," Lue said. "He was out for a long period of time, and it kind of messed with him mentally."

Rose, who had also been with the Knicks for the 2016-17 season, is averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 assists in 32 games since coming over from Detroit.

"D-Rose, he’s still young," Lue said. "He’s like (32) still. He still has the pace, still can get to the basket. He’s improved his shooting. But he’s still a hell of a player when he’s healthy. I’m excited for him. I was kind of disappointed when we lost him because me and him had a good thing, had a good relationship going.

"So I’m just happy for D-Rose. Being back with (Tom Thibodeau), being back at home, I would say has been really good for him."

Burks/Quickley injury update

Alec Burks (bruised left knee) and Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) sat out for a second straight game after getting hurt in Wednesday’s loss at Denver.

"They’re still day-to-day," Thibodeau said. "They improving. … We’ll see where they are (Monday)."