Monday marked 10 years to the day that Derrick Rose was named the Most Valuable Player in the NBA, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to earn the honor at just 22 years old.

With the medical textbook of injuries that have befallen him since, robbing him of some of the jaw-dropping athleticism he arrived in the league with, and even an odd one-season stopover in New York, that hardly inspired faith that on the 10-year anniversary he would be doing what he did Sunday.

Rose’s return to New York has helped fuel the team’s run to the postseason and Sunday, while Julius Randle was once again the most valuable piece in the 122-97 destruction of the Houston Rockets in the first game of a six-game road trip, Rose came off the bench and supplied 24 points on just 11 field-goal attempts — he converted eight and buried four three-pointers. Rose added six rebounds and four assists in an efficient 31 minutes.

While the injuries to Rose were often accompanied by knowing glances from critics who would point to the hard-driving coach, Tom Thibodeau, Rose never did. And reunited in a third city, he doesn’t hesitate to credit Thibodeau for what he’s accomplishing now.

Rose, who was dealt to the Knicks on Feb. 7 from the lottery-bound Detroit Pistons, has found his form again — maybe not the MVP, high-flying form, but a style that has made him a key contributor for the team.

He averaged at least 30 minutes in each of his first eight seasons in the league, the last one in his one season in New York in 2016-17. He was playing 22.8 minutes per game with Detroit and has raised the figure to 26.3 with the Knicks. But over the last seven games as the Knicks are making their push to the playoffs Rose is averaging 30.5 minutes, playing more than 30 minutes in five of the games and topping out at 35 minutes.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I mean it’s all Thibs," Rose said. "It’s whatever the team needs, whatever they want me to do, I’ll go out there and play. It wasn't a set number or anything. In the past, people were throwing out different numbers, saying when I played over 26 minutes, that I will get injured or crazy stories like that, which I didn't understand. Because practice, you have an hour-and-a-half practice and I'm on my feet moving around and practicing for an hour-and-a-half, two hours doing training camp and all that.

"They overlook the practice. How do you overlook that we've been on the floor for an hour-and-a-half, two hours in practice, but tell me I can’t play over 26 minutes in the game? Like, it makes no sense, especially with the way that I played. Now, I'm not driving every time. I changed my game. So I felt like it was always an excuse. And now Thibs is allowing me to be out there. I don’t pay attention to the minutes until after the game. As long as we win I don’t care about the minutes."

His production has risen with the minutes and his efficiency has not dropped. In that seven-game span he is averaging 18.7 points, shooting 57.1% from the field, 47.1% from beyond the arc and 86.4% from the free-throw line. He is handing out 5.1 assists to just 1.1 turnovers.

"I'm not surprised at all," Randle said. "When we made the trade for Derrick, I was really excited. When we picked up Taj [Gibson] at the beginning of the season or whatever it was I was really excited for that, because I know what they bring to the game. I know what they bring to our team. I'm not surprised by it at all. They're already great players and putting them with a person like Thibs who they're familiar and comfortable with it is only going to help us. I'm excited about what they bring to my team every time."

While the schedule is grueling in this condensed season, Rose has no complaints as the Knicks (36-28) were readying for a back-to-back with a game Monday in Memphis. He already has endured a bout with COVID-19 that sidelined him for 23 days, draining him of strength and putting weight on him, which he is working hard to shed with extra work and running.

"I'm still trying to drop some pounds during COVID," Rose said. "I gained some weight, I was eating a little bit. Now that I’m playing, around that time we didn’t have that many practices, so I'm trying to do extra conditioning, things at practice or whenever I get a chance to do my three-minute runs so that I can lose like two or three more pounds.

"I feel like my rhythm is getting there but I don’t feel like I’m totally back. But I'm pacing myself. I'm not taking crazy shots. I'm taking my shots, and they're giving me shots. They’re giving me my three-ball now, I feel like I can make those shots, and now that I’m getting my legs under me a little bit more and it's an easy shot for me, especially when I'm taking my time. But I’ve just got to keep playing, keep pushing myself and my teammates. They allow me to play in a way that I play. I wouldn’t be playing this way with as much freedom if they didn’t allow me, so I appreciate them more anything."