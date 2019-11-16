Knicks let Hornets turn tables down stretch

For 47 minutes and 58 seconds, the Knicks looked like all they had to do to survive was to hold off the Charlotte Hornets.

After all, the Hornets arrived after playing in Charlotte the night before and pulling off a last-second victory. Looking the part of the exhausted team they fell behind by as many as 15 points and after coming back looked to fade in the stretch. And as the final seconds ticked down, there was one simple thought.

“No threes,” Julius Randle said. “Simple. Just no threes.”

But with 2.8 seconds remaining and the Knicks clinging to a two-point lead, Devonte Graham shook free with just enough space from a leaping Frank Ntilikina to deliver a three-point field goal, pushing Charlotte in front. And when Randle could not counter on the other end, air balling a desperate shot in the lane, the Knicks fell, 103-102, at Madison Square Garden Saturday night.

The loss prevented the Knicks from winning their second straight game for the first time this season and dropped them to 3-10, providing another huge letdown after an emotional win two nights earlier.

“You don’t want to lose any game especially when you have a solid lead going,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said afterward. “Give them credit. They turned up the defense on us and really shot the heck out of the three-ball — 17 for 48 from three. Obviously, the last one was the backbreaker. I thought Frank was right there and contested it and the kid made a tough shot.”

“I think I almost hit the ball,” Ntilikina said. “I could have done a better job though.

He did a good job by having me turn around. The big guy having the ball, I thought he was going to the handoff. I still got there. I think it was a contested shot, but he was hot and he hit it. I mean, good job to them. Myself and our team we’ve got to learn ourselves first. We’ve got to learn how to stop them.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ntilikina said he expected that Graham, who finished with 29 points, hitting nine three-pointers, would get the ball.

“Yeah, him or [Malik] Monk, because [Monk] hit [the game-winning three Friday] night. But of course, Devonte played tonight, he was hot. So it was expected that the coach drew in a play for him.”

The Knicks seemed poised to celebrate on this night. Late in the fourth quarter, with a huge lead gone and the team in full scramble mode, the Knicks looked for someone to provide a lift. And with RJ Barrett, who led the Knicks with 22 points, at the free-throw line, that might not have seemed like the place to look.

But Barrett, who has struggled there, hit a pair to give the Knicks a three-point lead, then the next time down the court scored on a three-pointer. The lead secured once more, Barrett then fed Randle, who slammed in a driving dunk.

The Knicks held a 15-point lead in the third quarter, but saw it all disappear before gathering themselves. Clinging to a two-point lead the Knicks had the ball, but Randle missed badly on a drive, giving the Hornets one more chance. After a timeout with 6.2 seconds to play, the Honest put the ball in the hands of Graham, who drained the shot.

“I just think we didn’t take the game,” Randle said. “We just let them stay around instead of us really just taking the game. We didn’t.”

“I don’t want to get any moral victories out of any of this stuff,” Fizdale said. “We are definitely getting better on the defensive end. We just need to get the consistency going.”