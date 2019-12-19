GREENBURGH, N.Y. — If there has been a constant in the Knicks’ last six games, it’s the steady play of Elfrid Payton.

Payton, who missed 16 games with a hamstring injury, has been a calming influence since returning to the rotation seven games ago.

While Payton’s first game back wasn’t a good one for anyone — the Knicks suffered a 37-point loss to Denver in a game that would be the last for coach David Fizdale — he has been incredibly efficient in the Knicks' last six during which the team has gone 3-3. Payton turned the ball over just six times in the six games, while dishing out 40 assists. He heads into Friday night’s game in Miami having gone three straight games without a turnover while the Knicks have gone 2-1.

In the win against Sacramento, he had 16 points and four assists with no turnovers. He followed that with 11 assists in a loss to Denver and nine assists in a win over Atlanta.

“He’s played so well. He’s had such a good command,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said after practice Thursday. “I think I might have said this yesterday and the day before, he’s helping his teammates a lot. He’s doing so many things out there. Let alone 20 assists no turnovers over the last two games. That’s a phenomenal number.”

Payton, who signed with the Knicks this summer, garnered a lot of attention last year when he had a triple-double in five straight games with the Pelicans. He became only the fifth player in NBA history to do so.

Before suffering the hamstring injury, Payton was the man at point guard for Fizdale. He did not start the opener but moved into the lineup for the three subsequent games. Though he has continued to come off the bench since his return, he has seen more minutes as a reserve than starter Frank Ntilikina in the last four games.

Payton believes he’s finally getting to know his teammates and where they like to have the ball.

"It definitely helps,” Payton said. “It’s a time thing. I know y’all might be tired of hearing it, but we have a lot of new guys here so those type of things take time. We’re kind of figuring it out, but we’ve still got a long way to go.

“Just trying to protect the ball. Some nights it’s going to be better than other nights. Guys are knocking down shots. [Mitchell Robinson] is doing a good job rolling to the rim. That’s really it. Trying to make everyone as comfortable as possible out there.”

Notes & quotes: Julius Randle and Frank Ntilikina both practiced and are expected to play in Miami. Allonzo Trier (concussion) and Wayne Ellington (sore Achilles) remain out.