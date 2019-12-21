Mike Miller made it through seven games before he finally opted to tinker with the starting lineup Saturday night. The problem was it was still the lineup on the opposing side that included Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Miller swapped out point guards, inserting Elfrid Payton into the starting lineup and sending Frank Ntilikina to the bench. It may have seemed hard to debate the logic with Payton playing more to the offensive style that Miller has preached since taking over as interim head coach. But it also would be hard to argue that Ntilikina was the Knicks’ biggest problem or that this would solve any of the team’s many issues.

Miller would not disclose his lineup before the game, saying when asked if he was starting the same way, “Well, we’re looking at the same group, but we’ll have our final meeting coming up here when everybody gets off the floor and we’ll look at the final matchups. We’re still waiting on a couple of Milwaukee’s starters and so forth for rotations."

But he had dropped hints after the one-sided loss in Miami Friday. He had started Ntilikina in that game — the 23rd straight game that Ntilikina had started, discounting the one game he sat out with a strained back. But he quickly went to Payton and then gave time to Dennis Smith Jr., not inserting Ntilikina back in again until the fourth quarter of a blowout loss.

“We’ll take a look at it and see as we go into this game and see which way we’ll go,’’ Miller said late Friday. “We see that as a positive that we can change the guys around for a matchup, how we want to start. We have three capable players that all do different things.’’

What Ntilikina does best is defend and the Knicks certainly missed that at the start Saturday. With Milwaukee’s starting point guard, Eric Bledsoe, sitting out, the Bucks still raced out to a 23-6 lead in the opening minutes.

The decision, as it was for his predecessor, David Fizdale, is a tough one for Miller. While Ntilikina is the best defender on the team, Payton has provided the ability to penetrate and dish, piling up assists, while rarely turning the ball over. Payton had eight assists in the first half Saturday. But his shooting has been an adventure. It has been 41.2 percent overall and 18.4 percent from three-point range in the seven games that Miller coached. Ntilikina was shooting 34.5 overall and 28.6 percent in that same span.

The real issue is what playing time means for the Knicks right now. Payton, who will turn 26 this season, is on a one-year guaranteed deal. If starting him ups his trade value then it could help the team in the long run, but that has to be balanced against the player development of the 21-year-old Ntilikina and 22-year-old Dennis Smith Jr.

Asked if he was prioritizing wins or player development, Miller, who spent the last four seasons coaching the Knicks G League affiliate, said, “I think they go hand in hand. I think everybody in the NBA, it’s about development. How do you continue developing the team and your players? I think it’s very similar to that, that you keep working on the development to put yourself in a position to win more, win more, win more. You build.”

The Knicks spent much of the season without Payton, who missed 17 games with a strained hamstring, and Smith, who left the team for a period of seven games earlier this season following a death in the family. But now they have all three point guards healthy and ready.