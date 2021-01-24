When Bill Fitch was the coach of the Nets long ago, rumors were surrounding his tenure that he was soon to be replaced. Reports predicted a date after an upcoming arduous stretch of the schedule. Fitch, addressing the rumors, pointed to the games and asked sarcastically, "Why not today?"

As similar rumors and requests surround the starting role of Elfrid Payton with fans clamoring for rookie Immanuel Quickley to displace him, Payton wouldn’t have been wrong to ask at the start of the Knicks’ four-game road trip, "Why not today?"

The journey began with a matchup with Stephen Curry at Golden State and after an early bit of success, Payton saw Curry end up with 30 points, but the Knicks got the win. The next night De’Aaron Fox scored 22 and led the Sacramento Kings to a win over the Knicks. Then Sunday, it was Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers next up for Payton and the Knicks. The trip ends with Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt for Utah on Monday.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has stressed that it is never one defender who gets the credit or the blame, but Payton is well aware that he is the one who is under the microscope.

"This is the NBA," Payton said Sunday afternoon. "Guys are really good. No one’s really stopping anybody by their self. So every night coach talks about it, this is something you all know, it’s never just an individual matchup whether you’re going against a great [center] or going against a great [power forward], a great wing player. It’s going to take a team effort to help that guy with that matchup. I agree with coach."

While Payton is not considered an elite defender, he has done a credible job this season in the starting five helping the Knicks to a league-low 102.8 points allowed per game. While Quickley’s individual defensive rating is better than Payton, he has been able to do it in limited minutes, often against backup guards rather than the procession of elite point guards Payton has had to line up against on this trip.

Asked how he would approach Lillard, who entered the game averaging 28.1 points per game (third-best in the NBA, one spot ahead of Curry with Mitchell at 17th), Payton said, "Somebody that can really score, been doing it for a long time. Definitely going to be a challenge but I’m always up for it."

Thibodeau has stuck with the starting lineup every game with the exception of inserting Austin Rivers in place of Reggie Bullock. Payton said he believes that unit has worked together well on both sides of the ball.

"I think we’ve got pretty good balance man," Payton said. "We’ve got pretty good balance. Everybody kind of gives each other space to do what they do well, for the most part. RJ [Barrett] has found a really good groove. He’s playing really well. Julius [Randle] has been doing it all year. But I think we just find a way to give each other space out there to do what we do best individually."

While Quickley’s 19.7 points per 36 is better than Payton’s 15.6, Payton it was noted has led the team to a 7-4 record when he scores in double figures.

"Sometimes in the flow of the game, guys have it going," Payton said. "Trying not to step in the way when guys have it going. I definitely want to be aggressive, but every game is different. It’s just a feel thing."

"It’s a team sport so you’re relying on everyone doing it together," Thibodeau said. "If we fall short in one area that can impact the execution of either your offense or your defense. You want to learn from each situation and come back ready for the next one."