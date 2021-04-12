While MVP chants rain down from the rafters at Madison Square Garden for Julius Randle and there have been more than a few for RJ Barrett, too, lately, Elfrid Payton’s name is usually raised only in pleas for Tom Thibodeau to remove him from the lineup and replace him with Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose or even little-used Frank Ntilikina.

But with RJ Barrett enduring an uncharacteristically empty offensive night Monday, it was Payton who picked up the slack, scoring 20 points to complement the 34 from Randle. If he is unappreciated by much of the fan base, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau remains an ardent supporter.

"A lot of pressure on the rim," Thibodeau said of Payton’s play. "Downhill, in the paint, ball pressure, making tough plays. He gives us a physicality, allows us to do more switching than we normally would because of the size and toughness that he has. He’s an important part of this team."

For Payton, it has been an adjustment, playing point guard in title only. Randle serves as the primary ballhandler and Payton plays almost like a power forward, getting almost all of his points near the rim — on drives of his own making, but also following up misses and even taking feeds near the rim from the team’s big men.

"Definitely different," he said. "I think I've been doing a good job adjusting. We've been playing well, doing well this season. Just rolling with it."

Pelle stays in, Henson remains out

John Henson signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks but has yet to suit up, suffering a calf injury in his first workout with the team. The last day of the deal is Wednesday when the Knicks are in New Orleans. The team announced Monday that Norvel Pelle, who signed with the Knicks two days earlier, has been signed to a second 10-day contract.