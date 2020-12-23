Knicks shuffle lineup for opener vs. Pacers

As the Knicks unveiled a new era in Indiana on Wednesday night, it had a throwback to last season feel with the starting lineup made up of five players who were a part of the team that went 21-45.

Tom Thibodeau, in his first game as head coach, opted to return Elfrid Payton to the starting point guard spot alongside Reggie Bullock, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. The biggest change was pushing Robinson into the starting lineup over Nerlens Noel, who had started the first two preseason games before sitting out the final two games.

"We feel very strongly about that position," Thibodeau said. "Actually, both guys had very good camps. Nerlens got nicked up a little bit so he sat out the last two. But we had very strong play from both guys. Mitch is really working hard in practice and growing. That’s a positive sign and he has to keep going. We have 10 guys. We understand how important the depth is and over the course of the season we’ll need all 17 guys, our 15 roster guys and the two two-ways. So everyone has to stay ready."

Payton was the primary starter at point guard last season but rookie Immanuel Quickley had captured the interest of the fan base with his play over the final two exhibition games. Still, Thibodeau opted to stay with the veteran who had been waived and then re-signed shortly before training camp. Lottery pick Obi Toppin also will come off of the bench.

"I think it’s a compilation of things," Thibodeau said. "It’s how things have gone in practice, the games, the way groups play with each other. And starting has never been as important as finishing for me. But again, we’ll be looking at the different combinations, the guys that are playing well, performing well, they’ll be the guys that are out there."