Elfrid Payton was held out for the second consecutive game, pushing Derrick Rose into the starting lineup again and raising concerns about just how long Payton could be sidelined.

Payton missed 17 games last season with a hamstring strain. He sat out Thursday against Sacramento and again Saturday against Indiana. The Knicks play back-to-back games with a game in Detroit Sunday.

"Elfrid is still day-to-day," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Making some progress, not quite ready.

"Injuries are part of the game, it’s unfortunate. You’ve got to trust your medical people, trust the player. When he says he’s ready to go, he’ll go. I have great confidence in him, I trust him. You want to be smart."

Without Payton, Rose has moved into the starting lineup. He had 18 points Thursday while the Knicks scored a season-high 140 points.

Rose attributed some of his shooting success — currently shooting 43.8% from three-point range in his first eight games with the Knicks — to a training tool he has had with him for years now.

"The ball, I've been carrying it almost my whole career, since like my third or fourth year. I got introduced to it by Ron Adams, the assistant coach on Golden State when he was in Chicago before they let him go. I feel like it makes my shot one motion. I feel like that's the only reason why I'm still here. Because it basically changed my shot."

The ball has a quote on it from Chicago-based activist Fred Hampton — "If you dare to struggle, you dare to win. If you dare not struggle, then damn it, you don't deserve to win."

"It’s funny how everything comes full circle," Rose said. "It's crazy how it's relating to everything like the movie [Judas and the Black Messiah] and everything that just came out."