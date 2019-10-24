SAN ANTONIO — In a perfect world the Knicks would have been the ones to sign Kyrie Irving in the summer’s free-agent market, securing the sort of star point guard that the franchise hasn’t had since Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe departed about 40 years ago.

Instead, Irving opted to sign across the river in Brooklyn, leaving the Knicks to scramble to fill their hole at the position. And that task, still a work in progress, takes on particular importance Friday night as the two teams meet with stopping Irving at the top of their wish list.

Irving scored 50 points in the Nets’ season-opening loss Wednesday while the Knicks passed over all three of their candidates for the starting job — instead putting the ball in the hands of 19-year-old rookie RJ Barrett before Elfrid Payton came on to nearly bail out the team before they fell to the Spurs.

“Nothing surprises me anymore,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said of Irving’s decision to sign in Brooklyn. “Guys are going to go where they feel is best for them. He felt that that was best for him. I’m happy with the guys that we got.”

And with Payton likely taking the starting role after playing well in the opener, Fizdale now has to hope that the defensive-minded free-agent pickup can help slow Irving.

“I would hope that we can limit him and make it tougher on him,” Fizdale said. “But he’s a great player. It does not surprise me that he puts up big numbers. They have a lot of spacing out there. They’ve got a lot of weapons. It’s not easy just to key on him. They’ve got other capable guys as well. It’s going to take a team effort to get it done.”

“Definitely want to hold him under 50,” Payton said. “But if they lose and he has 50 I’ll take it. It’s definitely a challenge, something I’m excited to take on. But it’s going to be a team effort. Not one person can stop a player like that. I think we’ll be locked in.”

The Knicks’ best-laid plans of summer went up in smoke when Irving decided to head to Brooklyn, taking Kevin Durant with him. And the Knicks plans for starting the season without a conventional point guard quickly derailed — Fizdale abandoning it by halftime when he opted to start Payton in the third quarter. Payton was the only one who had it going on this night as Dennis Smith Jr. struggled and then in a brief appearance Frank Ntilikina did, too.

“Elfrid brought us back, so let’s go with what’s working,” Fizdale said. “Again, it’s got to be fluid that way. They have to have an open mind, a clear mind, to whoever has it going that night is the guy that’s getting the go.”

The Nets are giving away Kyrie Irving jerseys Friday night so Fizdale and the Knicks might think they’re seeing him everywhere.

“There’s only one that can give us 50, though,” Fizdale said.

Notes & quotes: Mitchell Robinson practiced Thursday after sitting out the opener with a sprained right ankle and Fizdale said he expected him to play against the Nets.