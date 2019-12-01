Enes Kanter is happy and no longer shooting arrows at the Knicks.

Kanter, who was waived by the Knicks last February, posted a double-double in his first game against his former team Sunday night. Afterward, he was seen in the hall hugging Knicks coach David Fizdale, whom he had differences with last season when he was benched in favor of developing younger players.

Kanter also told reporters that he has developed a friendship of sorts with Knicks owner James Dolan. In September, Kanter had been quoted as saying that the ownership situation was the reason top players don’t come to the Knicks.

“We text. We’re actually really cool buddies now,” Kanter said of Dolan. “I got no problems with him. Some other people have problems with him, but I have no problem with him. And I will say this: It’s terrible they blame it on this guy every time. I feel like he has done nothing to do with it. You just have to go out there to play basketball. He cannot push you out there to play basketball. I feel like people put blame on him and people are wrong. And we are buddies.”

Kanter, who was injured and unavailable to face the Knicks earlier this season, had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Celtics’ 113-104 win.

Notes & quotes: Kevin Knox, who has received some tough love lately from Fizdale, has his first double-digit scoring night since Nov. 12. Knox had 11 points and five rebounds in 22 minutes. He was a DNP-coach's decision in the Knicks' loss to Philadelphia on Friday . . . Fizdale said after the game that he doesn’t think Frank Ntilikina’s back problem is severe but that there is a chance he could miss Monday night’s game in Milwaukee. Ntilikina played just under seven minutes against the Celtics before leaving the court with back pain.